Ottawa Safety Council on the hunt for Westboro crossing guards

Submitted by the Ottawa Safety Council

Between 2016 to 2020, there were 27 fatalities involving pedestrians; Specifically in 2020, there were 195 reported road collisions resulting in injuries to pedestrians, with 2 fatalities (City of Ottawa, 2022).

Crossing Guards play an important role in keeping the most vulnerable road user, children, safe in school zones. As the upcoming school year draws closer, the Ottawa Safety Council (OSC) – the employer of Crossing Guards across the Nation’s Capital – is seeking assistance from the community to share this employment opportunity.

The OSC is contracted by the City of Ottawa to deliver crossing guard services across the City at 299 school zone intersections. The OSC’s crossing guards help create safer school zones across the 4 school boards in Ottawa, which directly impacts 150 schools. Every year, the OSC’s Crossing Guards conduct approximately five million safe crossings.

“We are inviting individuals interested in making a difference in the community to join our team as an OSC Crossing Guard! This paid opportunity provides a flexible schedule with no evening or weekend work – perfect for retirees, stay-at-home parents, students, gig workers, and newcomers,” said Jamie Kwong, executive director of the Ottawa Safety Council. “Many of our crossing guards have been with the OSC for over five years, with two serving for over 22 years! We offer a competitive wage starting at $19.80 for a short 40 min shift with opportunities for bonuses.”

Specifically, the OSC is seeking to hire approximately 20 more Crossing Guards, with the following areas with a lower number of confirmed Crossing Guards:

Zone 1: South (Barrhaven/Riverside South) – Half Moon Bay

Zone 3: Northwest (Woodroffe/Wellington/Ottawa Centre) – Westboro and On-Call position

Zone 4: East (Orleans) – Fallingbrook

“Nothing makes a day better than a random driver opening their window and thanking you for keeping the kids safe as they are at the stop light,” Eleanor, OSC crossing guard since 2019.

Find out more at www.crossing-guard.ca

