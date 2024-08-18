Westboro Area Artists Invite You to the Annual West End Studio Tour

Submitted by the West End Studio Tour

The much-anticipated WEST fall tour is an honoured tradition in our neighbourhoods. Once again, our artists look forward to welcoming the public to their home studios. Everyone has been working hard on vibrant new pieces and can’t wait to unveil them. Twenty-two artists are taking part in this fall’s event – one weekend only this year – and will be displaying their work at 18 studios.

Both an interactive Google Map and a downloadable and printable map is available on the WEST website where artists’ names, contact info and studio locations are clearly indicated.

This year we are excited to welcome three new artists: Siobhan Arnott, printmaker, Rich Loen, multi-media artist and Janet Tulloch, fibre artist AND you may have noticed that WEST is now just one weekend, so be sure to mark your calendars to free up that weekend!

NEW for 2024: #WESTandFOUND days!

Who doesn’t like FREE art?!? This year, as a way to give back and have a little fun, the artists of WEST have decided to HIDE some free art around our neighbourhoods on SATURDAY, September 14 (the week before WEST) and again on SUNDAY, September 22 (the final day of WEST)! The ONLY way you will find hints as to where the art is hidden is by following our WEST social media accounts on Facebook (add url) and Instagram (add url), where we will be posting photos that help you ID where to find the free art!

As the dates draw nearer, regular updates will be posted on WEST Facebook and Instagram account pages.

As always, the WEST End Studio Tour is free to attend.

In addition to the downloadable and printable map of the studio locations are now available on the WEST website, a tear-out map is included in this issue of Kitchissippi Times.

For more information, please contact: Pamela Stewart: paminottawa@gmail.com, 613-852-7263 or Judith Anderson: judyandersonart@gmail.com, (613) 850-8111

Like this: Like Loading...