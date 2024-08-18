Community bulletin: New pollinator gardens come to Champlain Park

Submitted by the K9 community group

New biodiversity gardens in Champlain Park

Did you know that Champlain Park is home to some very interesting and pretty gardens developed and maintained by the Environment Committee of the CP Community Association? If you pass by the space north of Pontiac, between Cowley and Northwestern, you will find a native miniforest, a pollinator garden, a Carolinian terrace and an ethnobotanical garden. There are also newly installed QR codes that will direct you to fascinating information about each of them. Come visit and take a look at this special place where biodiversity has been restored.

Laroche Park is alive with kids drop-in soccer this summer and fall!

The Mechanicsville Community Association and Ottawa Cougars Soccer Club are currently offering a free drop-in soccer program every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. (ages 4 to 6) and 7:00 p.m. (ages 10 to 13). Register by using the QR code on the KT website version of this article.

Westboro Community Association needs your input!

The Westboro Community Association (WCA) is holding its Annual General Meeting on Wed, Sept. 25 at the Churchill Seniors Centre. Our community is currently experiencing some of the highest rates of intensification in Ottawa. Are you worried about the loss of tree canopy, wildlife management, lack of fountains in city parks, builders damaging neighbours’ properties, safety and traffic? Do you think we need more active transportation, recreation spaces or community events? Contact us at hellowestboro@yahoo.ca by Sept. 4 so there’s time to review top concerns to discuss at the AGM.

Bring your views and talents to the Hintonburg Community Association!

Come join the HCA as a volunteer and help make Hintonburg a better neighbourhood for all! Your role could be super small or quite large—you decide. We’ve got an active Board of Directors as well as 12 active subcommittees but we can always use more helping hands and minds. We are particularly looking for new committee chairs for our environment committee and our transportation committee. Attend our Annual General Meeting on Thurs, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hintonburg Community Centre.

Have you ever wondered about the history of older buildings in Hintonburg?

Have you ever wondered about the history of older buildings in Hintonburg? Who lived in the old homes? What commercial buildings were significant in the early 1900s? How have properties been repurposed over the past 150 years. The Hintonburg Community Association’s History and Heritage Committee has been researching the histories of the neighbourhood’s heritage buildings and posting them with photos on an interactive website. Stay tuned for more information about the launch this fall. Until then, if you have stories and photos of your property, please let us know at hintonburg.history@gmail.com.

Look ahead to McKellar Park’s Fall Festival

McKellar Park Community Association is holding its Annual Fall Festival on Sun, Sept. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at McKellar Park (539 Wavell Ave.). Join us for a fun-filled day of games, music, face painting and other activities, including visitors from the fire and police departments.

