Diane & Jen: Your choice of Realtor truly matters!

*This article is sponsored*

Buying or selling a home is definitely one of the biggest decisions of your life. It’s financial. It’s emotional. It’s important.

Above all, it’s critical that you have complete trust in your REALTOR®.

“This is usually people’s biggest financial investment/asset, but it’s also their biggest emotional one too,” says Jen Stewart, a Realtor at Engel & Volkers in Ottawa. “As Realtors, we have to be able to balance both the numbers and the emotions. It requires a special skill set to do that.”

It’s essential to have strong communication before, during and after the listing period. “You need to be able to count on your Realtor having your back and putting your needs first,’ adds Stewart. “Above all else, we are a people and relationship business. Understanding and knowing the market is essential, but understanding people is just as important.”

When your home is listed you will want feedback. According to Stewart, some of the main things sellers want to hear from their Realtor are some of the most basic: “Do the buyers like the home? Do they feel it’s priced fairly? How does it compare to other properties they’ve seen?” Most importantly, are they interested in placing an offer? If so, great! If not, is there anything that the Realtor and/or Seller can change to bring them to the table.

Jen works with a strong, experienced team and a global brand at Engel & Volkers Ottawa. She believes it’s important to have strong brand recognition and a good company (and a good team) working for the client. Every situation is different, of course, but having a professional Realtor like Jen Stewart on your side will ensure a smooth process.

Real Estate is a ‘people business’. Like any good relationship, communication is key.

August through October can be busy real estate months! There is time to list, sell and move in (and/or out) before the weather turns cold and the holiday season comes. www.dianeandjen.com

Jen Stewart is an experienced realtor helping Westboro (Kitchissippi) area buyers and sellers get results for over two decades. Contact Jen at 613.795.9793 or e-mail home@dianeandjen.com to ask her questions or get your home listed.

Celebrating Ottawa’s LGBTQ2S+ community

Jen Stewart and her team believe very strongly in inclusivity. It’s important for clients to feel safe and comfortable throughout the process and to never feel like they are being judged for who they are. They have been involved in the LGBTQ2S+ community in Ottawa for many years and have supported many local organizations including the Ten Oaks Project and the YSB shelter for LGBTQ2S+ youth. We celebrate diversity and Pride and always ensure our clients feel safe and comfortable.

