Throw the night away at LumberJaxe!

*This article is sponsored*

A few people have an axe to grind. Others head to LumberJaxe, where they throw axes for fun — and some playful competition.

Located in the centrally-located City Centre complex, LumberJaxe caters to leagues, groups — bachelor and bachelorette parties are hugely popular — team builders, and perhaps surprisingly, first dates.

Not as surprisingly, “each session starts with a safety discussion from LumberJaxe coaches,” said founder and owner Kerry Moher. “And if you follow a few simple rules – axe throwing is incredibly safe.”

Most importantly, a safe time is a great time.

So while LumberJaxe welcomes walk-ins – reservations are highly recommended. Lots of customers come right after work to throw and blow off a little steam!

“We have doubled our capacity since opening five years ago,” said Moher. “Ever since the COVID restrictions were lifted – we’ve been extremely busy. So, we finally pulled the trigger on expansion plans in the Fall of 2023. These days we are (open and) busy seven days a week.”

Can axe throwing be considered exercise?

“I think that’s a bit of a stretch,” explained Moher. “Our best, most consistent throwers are really good athletes and excel at many other sports. But axe throwing is more about precision and motor skills. If anything – it’s great exercise for your mind.”

Want to join a league? LumberJaxe has leagues most nights of the week. Most leagues run 8 weeks. So, every 2 months – there’s a chance to join a League. Simply email ottawa@lumberjaxe.com and ask them when the next league is scheduled to start.

They serve a ‘light bites menu’ along with a fully stocked bar. Plus, they allow outside catering.

The atmosphere is always lively at LumberJaxe. Even casual or first-time throwers will get their competitive juices flowing.

Throw the night away — it’s the ultimate stress reliever! Best of all, LumberJaxe is close to downtown, the LRT, with plenty of free parking on site.

For more information (or to book a reservation) surf to www.lumberjaxe.ca | Ph: 613.702.8209 | e-mail: ottawa@lumberjaxe.com

