Take part in Ottawa’s annual Italian Festival

Spectators take part in Italian Festival activities on Preston Street. Provided Photo.

Join us on Preston Street for the Ottawa Italian Festival Grand Finale Weekend!

Experience the sights, sounds and flavours of Italy – right here in Ottawa during this weekend- long street party on beautiful Preston Street!

Throughout the weekend, Little Italy is brought to life with fun and food for the whole family. Starting at 5:00pm on Friday, June 14th, Preston Street is closed to vehicles and open to patios, pedestrians, and performers. Many of Little Italy’s restaurants will extend their patios right into the street, so you can dine and eat without missing a beat! Throughout the weekend, enjoy a lineup of exciting main events, including the FCA Ottawa Ferrari Festival, the Italian Car Parade, Italian Week Ottawa’s Cultural Zone, and the Preston Street Bicycle Races. Don’t miss this festive celebration of Italian culture and heritage in the heart of Ottawa!

FCA Ottawa Ferrari Festival June 14-15

Get ready for an exhilarating weekend as the FCA Ottawa Ferrari Festival roars into action on Preston Street. This exciting event transforms Ottawa’s Little Italy into a 1.3 km concourse of rare automobiles, outdoor dining, and family-friendly fun.

The excitement kicks off on Friday, June 14th, at 9:00 AM with a brand-new event at Commissioners Park along the Queen Elizabeth Driveway. The Dows Lake Concorso d’Eleganza will showcase an impressive lineup of rare, luxury vehicles. The cars will be on display for public viewing and to be scored by a panel of esteemed judges.

Later that day, starting at 6:00 PM, the FCA Ottawa Ferrari Club will have cars on display right on Preston Street, offering a treat for automotive enthusiasts and festival attendees alike. Ferraris will be on display on Preston Street from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on both Friday and Saturday, June 14-15th.

The festivities continue Saturday, June 15th, as FCA Ottawa joins the Italian Car Parade at 1:00 PM. At 2:30 PM, the Ferrari Club takes the excitement up a notch with the Preston Street BIA Ferrari Demo Zone on Carling Avenue. This closed course event allows spectators to see, hear, and feel the raw power of these magnificent machines as they roar between Preston Street and Champagne Avenue.

The National Bank Ferrari Dream Ride happens on Sunday, June 16th . You can purchase tickets for this charity ride in advance at www.fcaottawa.com.

Italian Car Parade June 15

This historic event takes place each year on Saturday of the Ottawa Italian Festival weekend on Preston Street. The parade features over 100 Italian cars that include every make and model from Ferraris to Fiats, and Vespas to Moto Guzzis. Put on by the Italian Car Club of Ottawa, the parade proceeds along Preston Street from Pamilla to Somerset for a dazzling display of Italian automotive engineering and design. The parade will start at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 15th. Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of Italian automotive excellence and culture in the heart of Ottawa!

The Italian Car Club of Ottawa will have a Vintage Italian Car Display available all weekend long at 425 Preston Street.

Preston Street Bicycle Races June 16

To wrap up the action-packed Ottawa Italian Festival weekend on Preston Street, bring the whole family down to watch the Preston Street Bicycle Races, taking place on Sunday, June 16th!

This year, the races will kick off at 9:00am on the south-end of Preston Street (between Aberdeen and Adeline Street).

This bike race brings elite riders to Ottawa to compete on an exciting urban route that features tight turns and short break-away areas. The Bicycle Races also feature women’s races, senior men’s races and even a race for kids. Bring Dad down to Preston Street and celebrate Father’s Day with this historic event.

Don’t miss out on the perfect conclusion to a festive weekend in Little Italy!

