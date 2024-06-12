Community Bulletin: Take part in the Hintonburg Run

The Hintonburg Run returns July 15. Provided Photo.

Here are your June updates from the nine community associations in Kitchissippi ward.

As we head into the summer months, the nine Community Associations (CAs) in our ward continue to work on various initiatives to improve life in Kitchissippi. There are CAs working on increasing the tree canopy, mitigating the impacts of traffic, protecting heritage buildings, supporting local arts initiatives, addressing intensification, and so much more—your CA likely has its hands full!

We encourage everyone to see if there is a little way that you can help your local CA (map at tinyurl.com/kitchissippiCAmap). For instance, you could choose a topic that’s of interest to you and propose a little project you’d like to make happen. Or you could simply send your CA an email and ask how you can help. The more we each engage with our local community, the healthier our community will be. AND it just so happens that affecting positive change in our immediate neighbourhood also feels pretty darn meaningful on a personal level!

Plouffe Park and new greenspace at 1010 Somerset St.

The City has released a new draft plan for 1010 Somerset – we need your voice now in order to gain improvements to the plan. The plan shows Plouffe Park reduced by 20 per cent of its current size along with a 45% reduction in the promised new greenspace. Hintonburg and Dalhousie already have the lowest greenspace-to- density ratios in the city, and there will be at least 14,000 new residents within a 10-minute walk of this space. For more details on our concerns, visit www.ottawadalhousie.ca and look for Plouffe Park. Please add your voice today at engage.ottawa.ca/1010-somerset.

New CA board members needed in Wellington Village

The Wellington Village Community Association has a desperate need for new volunteers to join our leadership team. Please consider joining our Board if you live within our catchment (bordered by Holland to the east, Island Park to the west, Scott to the north and the Queensway to the south).

We are working on several key issues in our neighbourhood (e.g. Tunney’s Pasture, zoning changes, development, traffic and recreation) and our small but mighty Board could really use additional members. Every bit of help helps! We meet monthly and do most of our work via email. If you are interested or want to learn more, please email president@wvca.ca.

The WVCA also welcomes new members (membership fees are $5/year).

To join, visit wvca.ca and click “Get Involved” for details.

Earth Day success story in Westboro

The Westboro Community Association, with the support of the Westboro Village BIA and Mountain Equipment Company, hosted a garbage pick-up along Richmond Road from Golden Avenue to Tweedsmuir Avenue. More than 20 bags of garbage were picked up, and two needles were found and promptly disposed of by the City. Two volunteers even continued days later to pick up garbage around the Superstore. Volunteers enjoyed getting together with neighbours, and were happy that less garbage, especially plastic, ended up in the Ottawa River. All involved are already asking about the Westboro Earth Day Clean Up 2025!

Artspark in Hintonburg – Saturday, June 15

Head to Parkdale Park on Saturday, June 15th for Artspark, a family-friendly outdoor arts and craft festival. Local creativity will be showcased through artisanal craft booths, live music, an interactive art throwdown and more. PLUS a beer garden thanks to Tooth & Nail. Immerse yourself in the colourful tapestry of your community, connecting with artists and fellow art enthusiasts alike. Find more details at hintonburg.com.

Hintonburg 5K and 1K run is back – Sunday, July 15

The Hintonburg 5K and 1K ignite our local streets with energy. Runners of all experience levels and abilities are encouraged to sign up and join the fun. This race fosters a sense of celebration among residents and visitors with cake at the finish line! There is even a free 1K race for kids under 12. To learn more and register, visit: hintonburg.com.

Do you have photos of Mechanicsville from days gone by?

The Mechanicsville Community Association is seeking historical photos of our neighbourhood for the Mechanicsville 150th Anniversary. The official celebration is June 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Laroche Park, but photos are welcome anytime. We are also looking for storytellers for the event, with stories about days gone by in Mechanicsville. Please contact Lorrie at 613-240-4649 or MechanicsvilleCA@gmail.com.

