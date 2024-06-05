This summer stay cool, have fun, and go underground at the Diefenbunker!

*This article is sponsored*

This year, the Diefenbunker is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a national historic site — and you and your family are invited!

“We will also be welcoming our one millionth visitor to the museum,” said Jordan Vetter, Marketing and Communications Manager of the Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum . “We invite everyone to experience Ottawa’s immersive history destination this summer and take advantage of a “cool” site — beat the heat, and experience a family outing unlike any other, as you step back in time to the 1960s and descend 75 feet underground.”

Among the many special offerings this summer, the Diefenbunker will be offering 50 per cent off admission on Canada Day.

Diefenbunker Birthday Parties — geared towards children ages 7 to 12 — are spy themed, where children can learn the art of espionage. Children will go on secret missions, crack codes, make spy gadgets, dress up, and find Agent X as they explore this 100,000 square foot wonder deep underground! For more info, visit: diefenbunker.ca/birthdays/

Other events at the Diefenbunker this summer include hosting the theatrical production Dief the Chief: October ’62 with actor and playwright Pierre Brault, running June 14 & 15, July 26 & 27, and August 16 & 17.

The Diefenbunker is Canada’s most significant surviving Cold War artifact — it is an impressive four-storey underground facility that operated as the country’s central communications headquarters during the Cold War, ready at any moment in case of a nuclear attack. Today, it is a one-of-a-kind museum and national historic site, telling stories of national and international importance.

“Since its designation in 1994, the site has grown to be a one-of-a-kind immersive history destination, welcoming visitors from all around the world,” said Diefenbunker’s Executive Director, Christine McGuire. “As Canada’s Cold War Museum and an independent charitable organization, we are committed to preserving important stories and artifacts from our past for future generations.”

This summer, from June to August, the Diefenbunker is open seven days a week. Address: 3929 Carp Road — about 30 km west of downtown Ottawa.

