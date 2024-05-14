Federal Update: Fairness for every generation reflected in Budget 2024

Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi. File photo by Ellen Bond.

Submitted by Yasir Naqvi, MP for Ottawa Centre

As the weather is getting warmer, and the solar eclipse behind us, I am pleased to connect with many members of our community at events across Ottawa Centre, and share federal government updates with Ottawa residents.

On April 16, the Government of Canada announced Budget 2024. We are focused on make life more affordable, so that Canadians of all ages can succeed. Through Budget 2024, we are launching a new National School Food Program by providing $1 billion over five years to work with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to expand access to school food programs to more than 400,000 kids. The aim of every government is help build a better, stronger future. I am thrilled that our federal government is creating a National School Food Program — providing meals to kids in schools. This is a game-changer.

Here are some other highlights reflected in Budget 2024:

• A Canada Disability Benefit

• A National Pharmacare and Dental Care Plan

• A Child Care Expansion Loan Program

We are also committed to making sure Canada is fair for everyone. To do this, we are building 3.87 million new affordable homes; making big corporations pay their fair share; and accelerating the process for internationally-trained doctors and nurses to practice in Canada.

Additionally, our government is calling for the development of an acquisition fund, designed to help community housing providers acquire affordable rental units at risk of being sold to investors and repriced in order to preserve their affordability over the long term. I’m pleased that the work of the Downtown Ottawa Revitalization Task Force is getting results! We called for a program that protects the availability of affordable residential units, and through Budget 2024 the federal government delivered with a new $1.5 billion acquisition fund called the Canada Rental Protection Fund.

If you would like to learn more about Budget 2024, please visit Canada.ca/Budget, or reach out to my office for further information.

As we wrapped up tax season, we continued with our annual tradition of running free tax clinics in our community for eligible residents. Through this two-day tax clinic, over 30 returns were filed for individuals and families in Ottawa Centre. This means, essential government benefits are unlocked for residents, including the Canada Child Benefit, the GST rebate, the Canada Carbon Rebate and more. If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, please get in touch with my office, and we will do our best to assist.

Changes in my community office

It is bittersweet that I am sharing with you a transition within our office that reflects our ongoing commitment to serving our community with passion and dedication. After serving as the Director of Community Office since 2021 (and having worked for our former MP since 2016), Monica Fathallah has decided to pursue her calling in the field of social work. Monica’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have made a profound impact on our community. I am personally deeply grateful for her contributions and sound advice along the way.

As we bid farewell to Monica, we welcome Sophie Kiwala as our new Director of Operations and Community Relations. Sophie brings a wealth of experience, having served as a former Member of Provincial Parliament with a strong focus on constituency concerns. Her background as a Parliamentary Assistant to ministers of tourism, culture and sport; children and youth services; and Indigenous relations and reconciliation, coupled with her entrepreneurial acumen, equips her well to understand and address the diverse needs of our community. Sophie is eager to engage with constituents and partners, and foster meaningful connections.

If you would like to schedule an introductory meeting, please reach out to us at Yasir.Naqvi@parl.gc.ca. Your input and involvement are invaluable as we work together to build a brighter future for our community.

As always, please reach out to my office for information on federal government programs, or if you need direct assistance. We are here to help.

