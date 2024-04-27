Renovations — Done Right!

The To Do Done team. Photo by Mike Carroccetto.

Kitchens and bathrooms are always popular areas of the home to renovate. However, homeowners don’t have to break the bank on a full-blown gut and re-do.

To Do Done Renovations frequently do “kitchen and bathroom refreshes that take a few design elements and incorporate them into the existing structure,” says company founder and owner Tonya Bruin.

Bringing a new look to your kitchen can be as simple as adding a new backsplash. It can make a huge difference on the aesthetics. In the bathroom, a new vanity, fresh paint, and maybe a refresh of the flooring might be all you need to do to make things better.

Also, “updating lighting in any room often helps to modernize it,” adds Bruin, who for the past decade has been helping homeowners stay on budget while making better use of and increasing enjoyment of their interior or exterior spaces.

“I started this company as a response to the dismal customer service that I faced in the construction industry,” says Bruin, who opened the business in 2015. “I knew that I could help out this industry by applying my skills with people, with finances, and with project management.”

One of the more recent customer-focused renovations Bruin has done involved their offices near downtown Ottawa. “Our office has been located on Bronson Avenue for the past eight years, however, it was really broken up into smaller offices and we didn’t have a very good meeting space for either our team or for our clients.”

So, being a renovations company, Bruin decided to renovate!

“We ripped out a couple of walls to open up the space so that we can have more comfortable meetings as a team,” says Bruin. “This same space also allows us to meet with clients and take a look at designs and inspirations up on our big screen together. We can also get together with our clients to review their estimate and pricing and budget together.”

