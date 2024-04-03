Look better with Ambrosia MD

Ambrosia MD can help your body look and feel better. Provided Photo.

*This article is sponsored*

Is it hair loss that is bothering you? Skin concerns? Or simply getting your strength back after an injury?

Springtime is all about renewal. Flowers bloom, plants grow, the grass turns green. The birds sing.

Dr. Sonam Maghera at Ambrosia MD can help your body, too, feel and/or look better.

Ambrosia MD is a doctor-run clinic that will follow the current treatment guidelines using the latest research and technologies. “Ambrosia MD is my passion project that encompasses aesthetic and regenerative medicine treatments,” says Dr. Maghera. “It blends my interest in procedural and regenerative based medicine.”

Regenerative medicine is a cutting-edge field.

“It is focused on using the body’s natural processes to repair, replace, or regenerate damaged tissues or organs,” adds Dr. Maghera. “It involves techniques like platelet rich plasma, platelet rich fibrin, micro needling, and exosomes to promote healing and restore function in the tissues treated.”

Essentially, it’s about harnessing the body’s innate ability to heal itself for improved health outcomes.

Ambrosia MD offers many services, including the following: Hair loss treatments (platelet rich fibrin); Micro-needling (skin pen) for skin concerns, scarring, and more;Anti-wrinkle, or Botox injections; Non-surgical body contouring (using the Cutera truBody System) for those who do not want to pursue surgical options (non-invasive); Muscle rehabilitation (using the Cutera truFlex System).

Their truFlex treatment, which can stimulate a 30 per cent increase in muscle mass, is run under the guidance of Dr. Maghera, a board-certified Sport and Exercise Medicine physician.

Whether you need to recover from something or simply want to look and feel your best, AmbrosiaMD will help your body sing a better tune.

Dr. Maghera and her staff will work with you to ensure that a proper treatment plan is prepared to address your personal wishes and concerns.

Revive. Renew. Restore.

You can learn more at www.ambrosiamd.ca.

To arrange a personal consultation with Dr. Maghera, call 613-220-5477 or e-mail info@ambrosiamd.ca

Located at 1081 Carling Ave. Suite 501

