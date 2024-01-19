Turning the page to a new year

Kitchissippi Times editor Charlie Senack. Photo by Ellen Bond.

By Charlie Senack

A new year is here, Kitchissippi.

For many, 2023 has been a tough year. Wars, conflict, division, health struggles, you name it. Whatever your challenges may be, I hope 2024 is better for you.

On a personal note, I want to recognize my mom, Glenda, who underwent 30 rounds of radiation and nine rounds of chemotherapy in early 2023 to beat Stage 3 lung cancer. The journey wasn’t easy, and what followed was pneumonia, COVID, then pneumonia again, but I’m happy to report that she is currently cancer free! Thanks to all of you who have followed her journey. We are so thankful for all the great doctors and nurses at the Queensway and General campuses of the Ottawa Hospital for all they do.

I’d like to thank the many of you who attended our 20th anniversary celebrations on Nov. 14. It was nice to put names to faces and meet longtime readers who rely on the Kitchissippi Times for their community news.

As we start 2024, we are going to be making some positive changes to the paper. I look forward to sharing more details with you in February. If you have any ideas on the type of content you want to see, please send me an email at editor@kitchissippi.com.

In November I was happy to attend the annual Nepean Sports Wall of Fame awards where Westboro’s Lisa Weagle was recognized for her curling achievements. I was also happy to join the Parkdale Food Centre for lunch to see firsthand the great work they are doing in the community.

In this issue of KT I speak with members of Kitchissippi’s Jewish community about how a rise of antisemetic incidents locally are causing fear and concern. I also sat down with local author Natalie MacLean to talk about her new book, Wine Witch on Fire: Rising from the Ashes of Divorce, Defamation, and Drinking Too Much.

Hannah Wannamaker has the latest on how Kitchissippi’s Ukrainian community is celebrating the holidays as war continues to unfold in their country. She also met with the organizers of Ottawa’s 2SLGBTQ+ choir Tone Cluster, who is gearing up for a performance at the Gladstone Theatre.

Simon Hopkins learns more about Westboro’s Scotiabank, which is closing after being in operation since 1912. He also spoke with local bakers about how rising inflation is impacting the cost of their goods.

In ‘Early Days’, Dave Allston has a fascinating story about the history of Byron House which now serves as the Peruvian Ambassador’s residence. It has a Christmas connection!

Gabrielle Huston met with the owner of Wabi Sabi, a Wellington West yarn store, to learn more about their ambitious plans.

I also write about the community uproar that has been caused by news of the Chief William Commanda Bridge closing for the winter, and how a bus route review will impact Kitchissippi OC Transpo commuters.

To end things, we spoke with Kitchissippi’s politicians and BIA leaders to reflect on the year that was and what they hope to see accomplished in 2024. We also have a review of the biggest stories Kitchissippi Times has covered this year.

A reminder that we don’t print an issue in January. We will see you in February!

