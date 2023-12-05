Westboro skyline welcomes two new Azure buildings

*This article is sponsored*

Azure Urban Developments is proud to announce that two new buildings will be coming to the heart of Westboro. Embodying the ideal of a 15-minute neighbourhood, both buildings will be an easy walk away from grocery stores, restaurants, and other star businesses within Westboro. Azure hopes that the buildings will help build up the community even further.

The Azure Westboro will be a 26-storey, 254-unit tower located at 2070 Scott Street. Designed by renowned architecture firm BDP Quadrangle, the building will sport a charming red brick podium and tall fins that form a unique and stylish silhouette. Built around the idea of community, the wide lobby is designed for co-working, allowing residents and passerby alike to stop in during their daily grind. The lobby opens into an eclectic coffee and wine bar that encourages visitors to stop in for a drink and connect with their neighbours in a fun, sophisticated setting.

The Posthouse will be a 6-storey, 60 unit building located at 377 Winona Avenue. Local boutique firm CSV Architects drew inspiration from warehouse conversions in New York to center the building on the history of the community. The interior will reflect one of the original owners of the property, William Lowry, who served as Westboro’s Postmaster in the late 1800s. The exterior is a classic red brick façade, the fixtures and finishes are inspired by the original home, and the ground floor will feature a bespoke French restaurant designed by Dryden Architecture and Design (DAAD). Cozy, yet upscale, the restaurant will be called Elise after William Lowry’s wife, and the construction will integrate over 1000 sqft of brick from the original home. William and Elise Lowry’s legacy will serve as the center of Azure’s skyline.

“I’ve said from the outset of this journey, as developers we own land for a very short time, but the impact of what we build lasts generations,” said John Thomas, Azure’s Director. “As a child in the 70s, I lived here and when I came back to Canada, I chose to return to this neighborhood and build my home on Golden Avenue. I love everything about it: the streets, the retail, the wonderful schools, the parks but most importantly, the people.”

John Thomas founded Azure in 2011 after a decade and a half-long real-estate career. From California, to Paris, to Malaysia, to Abu Dhabi, Thomas has worked alongside acclaimed international architects including Sir Norman Foster, Rem Koolhaus, Goetsch Partners, and Renzo Piano. He returned to Ottawa so his children could grow up closer to their family, but he brought with him a commitment to beautiful, functional spaces. That became his vision: to transform Ottawa into a cultural and architectural marvel that can stand up to the storied histories of other global cities.

“Westboro is my home, so when we are conceiving buildings in Westboro, I take into consideration the impact our buildings will have on the lives of other Westboro families, and how our buildings can enhance the existing Westboro lifestyle,” he said. “Case in point, Elise and our yet to be named wine bar, both of which arose from what I perceived as a need in our community. It’s amazing the positive reaction I’ve received from my neighbours, so I think we are on the right path.”

Azure Urban Developments is a family-owned business with five employees, three of whom are Thomas and his children. Their most notable past project is 929 Richmond Road, which faced a lot of pushback initially but grew into the building that Thomas said started it all and inspired the company’s mantra of “Live Life Beautifully”.

Visit azureapartments.ca for more information.

