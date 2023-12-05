New Tattoo & Art Studio opens in Hintonburg

*This article is sponsored*

Kaleidoscope Sky is a new tattoo and art house that’s breezing onto the Hintonburg scene, offering hand-drawn tattoo designs for walk-ins and appointments alike. Located at 1106 Somerset Street West, the business is promoting local artistic talent right off the bat with space to promote their work and authors to sell their novels.

Owner Louise Paul is a classically educated multi-disciplinary artist and entrepreneur. Independent art is her passion. Tattoos arose from several commissions to design custom tattoos. Doing the actual needle and ink work became a natural progression.

“I bought an old bank in the country outside of Ottawa with surprisingly positive results to Tattoos, Art and Book sales,” Paul said, “The remote location still serves as an incubator for creation while Hintonburg is a busy, artsy area with greater energy to showcase and promote talents.”

Paul focuses on authenticity, whether that be in her hand drawn designs or her unique events and exhibits designed to capture and engage people. The Art House is already committed to its first art show “Where the Sun does Shine” on December 7, 2023. Paul describes it as a show of some totally cool local artists sticking their art “Where the Sun does Shine.”

Paul is currently looking to fill out the rest of her team with three additional tattoo artists, although there’s space to accommodate more private rooms should the need arise. Work is competitively priced with a focus on a private boutique spa like experience. “I design people’s custom tattoos by hand without the aide or reliance on computer generated tattoo software or programs” She said. “I’ll even take pictures of the flowers I grow in my own garden and use them as references.”

Kaleidoscope Sky is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made online at http://www.kaleidoscope-sky.com or call 613-725-9978.

