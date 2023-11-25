Editor’s Letter: A labour of love

Charlie Senack. Photo by Ellen Bond.

By Charlie Senack

Hello KT readers! This is a special issue of the paper as we mark 20 years in the community.

It was October 2003 when the first issue of the Kitchissippi Times was published. Since that time, thousands of interviews have been conducted and hundreds of editions have been released. We will be exploring some of our most significant moments throughout this issue.

But I’d like to start off this paper by paying kudos to all of the people behind the scenes who make it all possible. A big thank you goes to graphic designer Céline Paquette who has spent the past few evenings and weekends building this special issue. Celine helps keep me organized and is always bringing forward new artistic ideas to keep the paper fresh and lively.

I’d also like to thank Tanya Connolly-Holmes, creative director for KT, who has made sure we have a fresh and modern look. People are always stopping me to say how much they enjoy the design of the paper.

I need to thank Eric Dupuis in our sales team who has gone above and beyond to fund every issue. He ensures we have advertising dollars come in to pay our costs, something that is no small task after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A huge thank you also goes to KT publisher Michael Curran who has invested in community news and the Kitchissippi neighbourhood at large. It’s a tough time for local journalism, even more turbulent for community papers. Despite all of that, Great River Media only continues to grow.

I’d like to thank Cheryl Schunk, our accountant, who deals with all the numbers. People like me are in journalism for a reason; we aren’t typically good at math!

I also want to thank all of our writers and contributors whom I’ve had the chance to work with, including: Daria Maystruk, Simon Hopkins, Gabrielle Huston, Bradley Turcotte, Dave Allston, Ellen Bond, Christina Korotkov, Susan Rothery, Christopher Smith and many others. These are the writers and photographers who have boots on the ground in our community telling your stories, the stories that matter.

On a personal note, I’d like to thank the editors I’ve had the chance to work with, including Andrea Tomkins, Dave Sali, Yose Cormier and Maureen McEwan.

Most importantly, I’d like to thank you, the reader. For 20 years you have followed us as we have evolved with the Kitchissippi community. By reading our paper you are investing in the neighbourhoods where you live, the businesses you shop at, and the people who live on your streets.

And finally, I would like to end with some special mentions: Thank you to our photographer Ellen who spent weeks getting the very first issue of Kitchissippi Times from library and archives Canada. And thank you to Mark and Jenny Noonan for opening up the doors of your beautiful Westboro home for our KT team photoshoot.

