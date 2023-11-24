Westboro Village Christmas lights to be turned on this Saturday

Lights on the trees outside All Saints Church in Westboro in Nov. 2020. File photo by Ellen Bond.

By Charlie Senack

Westboro will be lit up brighter than ever this Christmas.

The Westboro Village business improvement association [BIA] is gearing up for Light up the Village being held at All Saints Anglican Church on Nov. 25, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

According to the BIA, “Attendees will have the chance to win one of 10 take home holiday gingerbread houses or cookie decorating kits and enjoy hot chocolate and treats from our members.”

The evening will also include performances from a local ukulele group run out of the Churchill Seniors Centre.

Over 13,500 lights have been hung up this year, including 4,000 at All Saints Church.

“One of our greatest joys over the years is to find these places to add that sparkle. It gets dark early. This year is the first year we are going back to having a little event to turn on all the lights,” said Westboro BIA executive director Judy Lincoln. “It’s also an opportunity to introduce the charities we are working with for the three following weeks.”

Every Saturday from Dec. 2-16, the Westboro BIA will be hosting three charity drives.

The first will take place on Dec. 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 255 Richmond Rd, in support of the Carlington Community Health Centre. Winter clothing can be donated. The following Saturday, pajamas, chocolates, $10 gift cards and heartfelt holiday gift cards can be donated for Cornerstone Housing for Women at the same time and location. Then on Dec. 16, non perishable food items and personal hygiene products are being collected for the Westboro Region Food Bank at 34) Richmond Rd.

“It’s all about shining that light and merriness,” Lincoln said. “Our hope is that we can grow a little bit every year.”

Winston Square lights as seen in Nov. 2020. File photo by Ellen Bond.

Like this: Like Loading...