Westboro OC Transpo commuters to face delays due to Roosevelt Bridge repairs

OC Transpo said riders should expect delays Friday due to bridge repairs. Photo by Charlie Senack.

By Charlie Senack

OC Transpo said buses on the Transitway between Westboro and Lincoln Fields are currently being detoured due to a temporary closure of the Roosevelt Bridge.

The makeshift bridge put in place during light rail transit Stage 2 construction, has closed for repairs, a memo read. There is no answer as to when normal service will resume, but work is expected to continue through the weekend.

In the meantime buses that use the bridge are being detoured via Churchill Street, Richmond Road and Carling Avenue.

“Customers can expect that there will be significant delays to their trips, particularly during the rush hour periods this evening and on Friday,” the memo read.

Impacted routes include: 57, 61, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 73, 74, 75, 82, 87, 252, 256, 257, 258, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 267, 268, 270, 271, 272, 277, 278, 282, 283.

OC Transpo said additional plates were installed on the bridge as preparations for winter, but one came loose. As a result, additional damage was discovered. They are required to cover the interface between the road and bridge.

To make the temporary transition more convenient for riders, parking and stopping from Churchill, between Scott and Richmond, and Richmond, between Churchill and Woodroffe, has been removed.

“No stopping at any time within 50 [metres] intersections at Churchill and Richmond and Churchill and Woodroffe, according to the memo. Signal times will also be adjusted “where possible to assist bus movements at intersections.”

