Editor’s Letter: Season of change

Kitchissippi Times editor Charlie Senack. Photo by Ellen Bond.

By Charlie Senack

Happy October, Kitchissippi!

I know I keep saying this, but where is the year going? It’s hard to believe Halloween is only a month away! The days are getting shorter and the seasons are changing. Trees are starting to show their true colours, a gradual sign that winter is not far off.

Besides the return of pumpkin spice lattes, and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espressos (my personal favourite), I’m also excited for trench coat season. Spoken like a true reporter, I suppose some could say.

We have been fortunate to have seen warm days and cooler nights, a perfect time to check out the newly opened Chief William Commanda Bridge. For this issue of KT I spoke with Claudette Commanda, William’s granddaughter, to find out more about his lasting legacy.

I also sat down with Renée Amilcar, general manager of OC Transpo, to learn about her new vision for Ottawa’s transit system. We have recently learned the local transit unit is in a “worse than expected” financial state, and tough decisions will need to be made. All of this comes as the Trillium Line is expected to open in a few months — saying the project is still on track.

Simon Hopkins met with community members to hear their opinions on the controversial 1081 Carling development. There are continued concerns that if the 16 and 27 storey towers are built, it will impact research at the Central Experimental Farm across the street.

In ‘GIVING’, Christina Korotkov writes about the Exceptional Next, a program designed for people with disabilities. They run art programming out of Equator Coffee in Westboro.

Daria Maystruk sat down with Elisa Ferrarin Burgess, a Westboro resident who is preparing to rappel down a 17-storey building with her dog PaCe. She’s doing it as part of a fundraiser for the Easter Seals Foundation.

The Kichi Sibi Winter Trail is branching out to become its own charity. This will mean no changes for trail users; strictly behind the scenes. Groomer Dave Adams said the move is thanks to their popularity and success.

Wall Space Gallery has officially left Westboro. After 15 years in the community, the local art gallery said it was time to spread their wings and start a new chapter. I visited their new location in Old Ottawa South to learn more.

And in ‘Early Days’, Dave Allston writes his part two column on how garbage helped build the Parkway. It’s a little known piece of local history which might have saved Mechanicsville.

In closing, I want to invite all Kitchissippi Times readers to our 20th anniversary party being held at Thyme and Again on Nov. 14. You can turn to page 2 for all of the details. We are so proud to have served this community for decades, and we are excited to see what the future holds for us.

This month officially marks one year since I took over as editor of KT, and next month will be five years since I started writing for this great community paper. Life can sometimes feel as though it’s moving very fast, but change is something to be embraced.

I feel so fortunate to tell the stories of Kitchissippi residents. This is truly one of the greatest communities in Ottawa!

