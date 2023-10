October is here and Kitchissippi is full of bright colours!

Leaves are changing from green to red and yellow. At the Parkdale Market, orange pumpkins and purple mums are for sale.

Here is a look at how fall is being celebrated around Kitchissippi ward.

Orange pumpkins at Parkdale Market. Photo by Charlie Senack.

The sun sets over the Ottawa River on an Autumn day. Photo by Charlie Senack.

A sunflower brightens up Wellington West. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Colourful leaves along the river shoreline. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Pumpkins for sale at Wellington West’s Metro Grocer. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Red and white potted mums for sale at the Parkdale Market. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Tunney’s Pasture at night. Photo by Ellen Bond.

The Ottawa skyline seen from a high rise in Kitchissippi. Photo by Ellen Bone.

A colourful display outside Wellington West’s Thyme and Again. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Pops of colour at the Parkdale Market. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Like this: Like Loading...