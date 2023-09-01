Editor’s letter: Celebrate with us! KT turns 20

Kitchissippi Times editor Charlie Senack at the Capital Pride parade in August 2023.

By Charlie Senack

Happy September, Kitchissippi!

It is hard to believe we are already three quarters through 2023. Kids are about to start a new semester of school and I am excited to be entering my second year at Carleton University.

At the end of August, I had the pleasure of marching in this year’s record-breaking Pride parade. Organizers suspect at least 10,000 people attended this year. It was a beautiful day to celebrate love, diversity, acceptance and inclusion. For me, Pride is a reminder that everyone be themselves regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. It was also great to run into KT contributors Ellen Bond and Mykyta Budnyk!

The Kitchissippi Times team is hard at work on our special anniversary issue coming out in November! We will be sharing more details next month, but it has been fun to dig through the archives and see how much the community has changed over the last 20 years. It is no small achievement that we have made it this far during a very turbulent time for community journalism. It’s thanks to our fabulous team, business leaders, and you, the reader.

What do you think our biggest stories have been in Kitchissippi over the last two decades? What does the Kitchissippi Times mean to you? Please write to us and let us know! We are also looking for advertising. If you’re interested in supporting our 20th anniversary issue, please contact Eric Dupuis at eric@kitchissippi.com.

For the month of September, we have decided to devote a large part of this issue to celebrating the Arts. Kitchissippi is a very creative community and there is no shortage of local talent.

I had the chance to stop by the Orange Art Gallery which is at risk of closing after its landlords decided not to renew their lease. Community support has been strong, and the city is fighting for the building to receive heritage designation.

Simon Hopkins had the chance to sit down with the organizers of the West End Studio tour which is returning to the neighborhood later this month.

Gabrielle Huston checked in with the Gladstone Theatre which has launched a “diverse, thought-provoking, and hugely entertaining lineup” for their 2023-2024 season.

In your latest Barbie news, Daria Maystruk found out how Kitchissippi residents are embracing the hit new movie which has earned over $1.84 billion at the worldwide box office.

Grace Bestard introduces us to 16-year-old Kai Hussey who has turned his artistic passion into a business. The Glebe high school student sells individualized drawings of people’s houses.

In other news, a controversial Carling Ave residential development is heading back to the planning committee after it was determined two key organizations did not receive proper notice of the meeting. There are also concerns the proposal could put the future of the Central Experimental Farm at risk.

And Sharpfle Waffle is back in business after being forced to close in April due to an exclusivity clause.

That’s all the news that fits into print this month.

Enjoy the start of pumpkin spice latte season!

