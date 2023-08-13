Councillors Corner: Two new big development projects coming to the Kitchissippi area

Drawings for 1010 Somerset. Credit: City of Ottawa

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi ward councillor

Greetings, Kitchissippi! Time has flown and it’s already August; I hope you’re all enjoying everything this summer has to offer.

In local planning news, the Taggart proposal for two high-rise buildings at the corner of Parkdale and Carling is expected to move to a vote at Planning and Housing Committee on August 16. I still find the proposal too dense, however, with pressure from myself and the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association, these two towers are now better offset, and the tower closest to low-rise housing has been significantly shortened.

The transition, in my opinion, is still too abrupt; that said, Planning Staff have indicated the current proposal meets the policies for development in the province and city. While I don’t like the development, I can’t argue with staff’s assessment, and for that reason I am likely to vote “yes” at committee.

For a more detailed examination of the situation with 1081 Carling, check out the ward website.

Drawings for 1081 Carling. Credit: City of Ottawa.

Additionally, the City is proposing a new gym, cultural facilities, active public parkland, a child care facility, a rec centre, affordable housing, limited mixed-use private development and the future home for the Louise Arbour school at 1010 Somerset.

This proposed development is immediately adjacent to Plant Bath, and aims to create an integrated, sustainable community hub in what is currently a very underutilized space.

For more information about the planned development and to provide feedback, check out the Engage Ottawa website for the project or email 1010somerset@ottawa.ca.

If you’re looking for fun activities to participate in with friends and family around the ward, you’ve got some great options! Head to the Churchill Seniors Centre in Westboro for a Movies in the Village night; the August 11 show features Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971).

At Parkdale Park, WelliWednesdays continues to showcase great local music. Yoga in the Park has also returned to Parkdale Park this summer and will run every Saturday until August 26, weather permitting, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m..

I hope to see you at one of these great events soon!

