Sleepwell Manages the Future with New High-Tech Building

Sleepwell Property Management is stepping into the future with a brand new, first-of-its-kind rental property.

Located at 18 Hamilton Avenue North, the Canvas Lofts offer cutting-edge appliances and apartment finishes that elevate the standard of living for its residents.

Every apartment comes fitted with smart home technology to make life easier and more efficient. Smart lighting and thermostats save energy and automate your day, while the lululemon mirror studio guides you through different styles of daily workout. Down in the parking garage, automated parking and multiple EV charging stations electrify and simplify your ride.

Aside from those futuristic finishes, the Canvas Lofts feature Euro-style cabinetry and quartz countertops for a luxurious feel. The spacious bedrooms and sun-drenched living rooms provide a cheery atmosphere, and the generous closet space ensures you’re prepared for any kind of weather.

Be the first to rent these spacious, futuristic units. Sleepwell is currently leasing the Canvas Lofts straight from development, but don’t fret if you miss out. Another building will be under construction in the near future.

Sleepwell is an all-in-one property management company that handles every aspect of the development cycle right from the beginning. It markets new buildings to target demographics, vets lease applicants, handles contract signings and rent collection, and manages the property afterward. Its top-shelf customer service team handles tenant issues quickly and efficiently, ensuring that no problem is ever left unresolved.

Whether you’re a developer looking for a property manager, or a renter looking for a place to call home, Sleepwell Property Management will be there to help!

