Randall’s Paint: Family-owned décor store celebrates 75th anniversary

Randall’s Paint has been in operation since 1948. Google Maps Photo.

**This article is sponsored**

Since 1948, Randall’s Paint has been a one-stop-shop for all your home décor needs. With amazing service and high-quality products, they’ve served the community for 75 years by providing expert advice and in-home consultations. Offering a wide selection of paint, stain, window coverings, designer wallpapers and fabrics the professional decorators at Randall’s are happy to help you in-store or at home with advice, selection, and value. They’re the only team in town that can custom match interior wood stains for your flooring, stairs, and cabinetry, and they can also match any provided sample paint colour for your walls and trim.

Randall’s offers free window treatment consultations where a decorator will come to your home or office with samples and help you choose your window treatment style. They can provide solutions to help you achieve total room darkness while you sleep using side channels or drapery or enhance your home’s security and energy efficiency with automated smart blinds integrated into your smart home. Randall’s decorators are also experts in custom drapery and upholstery elevating your home’s comfort and style.

Randall’s handles all areas of your project: ordering, installation, and they guarantee fit.

Window coverings aren’t all, though. If you’re looking to brighten up your space, Randall’s decorators can also help with in-store or in-home colour selection. Get a poster-sized sample to see how the colour will work in your space, and then receive a significant discount off all paint, sundries, and other decor products when you work with a Randall’s decorator.

Most of us in Kitchissippi have decks and fences and Randalls is the place to go for exterior stain. The best stain and application tools. It can’t go without saying that the paint doctor gives the best advice for stain application as well.

Randall’s has recently expanded their wallpaper department, organized like no other with the greatest selection in the region. They’ve also added a new and unique line of architectural wood wall panels. These real wood panels brighten up any space and inspire a sense of home.

Randall’s is open until 5 p.m. every day, 4pm Sunday, and they also have an online Shopify store for ordering after hours with next weekday delivery. Randall’s is thankful to all the customers in our community who helped them achieve this milestone and can’t wait to assist you in your next home project.

