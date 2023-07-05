Summer days are here again!

By Charlie Senack

Happy June, Kitchissippi!

We have a jam-packed issue of KT this month. I had the chance to sit down with Max and Issac Finkelstein who contacted us about a month ago to cover their canoe trip from Montreal to Ottawa. It was supposed to be a full circle moment as the Westboro duo did it four years ago when Isaac started school at Concordia University. Plans unfortunately didn’t go as hoped this time. They were caught in a car chase and crash with just kilometers to go before reaching the water. The canoe was destroyed and their hopes of starting the journey were over.

I also visited Churchill Alternative School which is desperately trying to fundraise $50,000 in just weeks for a new Kinder-year play structure. Construction is going to start this summer but rising costs mean they don’t have enough to build the full project.

In our Summer Fun Guide, Bradley Turcotte caught up with some Kitchissippi residents who are going to be performing at a number of Ottawa music festivals this summer. The season kicks off with Jazz Fest which will rock three locations downtown from June 23 to 30. Bluesfest starts a few weeks later and will run between July 6 to 16, before CityFolk closes out the summer at Lansdowne Sept. 13 to 17.

Millie Farley went for a tour of Kitchissippi to find out where some of the best summer dessert places are located. From ice cream to gelato, baked goods and bubble tea, there is no shortage of ways to satisfy your sweet tooth when the weather gets hot!

In ‘Early Days’, Dave Allston tells us about how Kitchissippi residents played a key role in construction of the Parliament Buildings.

In the arts and culture scene, Zenith Wolfe stopped by Orpheus Musical Theatre to witness their rehearsals of Something Rotten, which runs at Meridian Theatre from June 2 to 11. He also tells us the heartwarming story of two friends who reconciled their relationship over a surprise sculpture purchase.

The Parkdale Food Centre has recently had to make some tough choices after funding made available during the pandemic stopped. They are back to pre-pandemic operations despite the need being greater than ever. Their hours have been reduced, staff cutbacks have happened, and their community fridge has moved indoors.

Finally, it’s been one year since King Charles and Queen Camilla, then still a Prince and Duchess, visited McKellar Park as part of Queen Elizabeth ll’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Christina Korotkov spoke with members of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral who had a chance to meet the Royal couple.

That’s all the news that fits into print this issue. We are off for the next month but will be back in July for the August issue! Visit Kitchissippi.com for the latest news and headlines.

