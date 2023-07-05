Councillors Corner: Marking Pride season in Ottawa

June is pride month in Ottawa. File photo by Charlie Senack.

Summer is here, Kitchissippi!

A portion of Westboro Beach will reopen for this summer! There will be no lifeguard at the beach and the City won’t be doing any water testing, so swim at your own risk. That said, I’m thrilled that Kitchissippi has at least some of its beach back, and I’m looking forward to the completion of the NCC’s entire project in 2024.

Farmers market season is once again in full swing, and Kitchissippi residents have two amazing markets to choose from. The Westboro Farmers Market opened on May 20, and will be in the Byron Linear Park (at the corner of Byron and Golden) every Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM this summer. Additionally, the Parkdale Market is open from 9 AM to 5 PM seven days a week. The weekly Parkdale Night Market kicks off on June 7 and runs Wednesdays from 5 PM to 9 PM, June to the end of August. Take the opportunity to shop small and support local this summer!

Back in May I was delighted to host the grand opening and commemorative naming of the Keith Brown Field House in Laroche Park, honouring Keith’s legacy in the neighbourhood. It was extremely special to have Keith there, along with his friends and family, Mayor Sutcliffe and former Mayor Watson. My sincere thanks to the staff who worked on this important project.

Finally, June marks the beginning of Pride season. With anti-2SLGBTQIA+ sentiment and legislation on the rise globally, it’s more important than ever to protect our LGBTQ neighbours. While Capital Pride festivities won’t kick off until August, we’re blessed to have the Ottawa Trans Library right here in the ward. Be sure to support their events or send them a donation to continue their vital programming if you’re able!

Like this: Like Loading...