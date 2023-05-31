HOK #136: Meet Korey Kealey

Westboro resident Korey Kelley is a local real estate agent, nutritionist, and co-author of The Ultimate Cookbook for Hockey Families. Provided photo.

I grew up in Peterborough, Ontario, and moved to Ottawa to attend the University of Ottawa. I ended up staying because I love this city so much and got jobs working in the market and then in restaurants throughout university. It’s also where I met my husband.

I completed an undergraduate degree in general arts with psychology and French. Once I graduated from university, I attended Kemptville College and took a food nutrition management program for two years.

My mom was the ultimate foodie and made her own yogurt, raised chickens and kept gardens. I think that having been fed that way and surrounded by delicious food my whole life, I had it in me to do it.

After completing school, I started working in television, food styling and recipe development. During this time, I was diagnosed with several food allergies. I started revising recipes given to me to foods within my food groups. I was able to make them taste wonderful, which ended up evolving into a business that went national and sold to Loblaws across Canada. It’s called Enerjive. I also wrote a cookbook called The Ultimate Cookbook for Hockey Families with my friend, Erin Phillips, who had asked me to help her. I covered all the food and she managed the nutrition side.

I eventually sold my food company. By then, both our boys were in university. I was becoming bored.

My husband has sold real estate for 30 years with his brother Brendan for Remax. Five years ago, I decided that I would join their team. We work everywhere, from Orleans to Stittsville, Cornwall and Nepean. We specialize in the Westboro area.

I host a website called Kitchen Konnected where one can find recipes, and blogs. I started a Facebook group 18 months ago to share news about events and businesses in the West End of Ottawa. There are over 1100 participants.

Among my hobbies are golfing, road biking and especially going to Powerhouse, where I love to work out. I belong to a few book clubs. Maple syrup chicken is something that I love to make.

This summer, I’m starting to play pickleball and am in a tournament for the Heart Institute on June 10. Eventually, I want to travel the world to ski, bike, and exercise in general. California is a particular draw. I want to bike in Napa. We’ll probably travel more as we get older.

In Kitchissippi, I love the diversity of homes and walking around, observing the mature trees and people walking their dogs. We’re close to Richmond Road, so we walk to get groceries to the gym. It is a real community. Everyone is friendly and supportive of each other. We’re not going anywhere. This is home for us.

Story collected by Millie Farley

