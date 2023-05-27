Community Photos: Victoria Day celebrations in Fisher Park

Over 4,000 people packed Fisher Park on May 21 for the community’s annual Victoria Day celebrations.
It was the first time the event has been held in full since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-person functions.
“It was a huge success. Everybody has crawled out of their Covid bubbles and it was nice to see the park full of kids playing,” said Anita Maasland-McNeil, administrator for the Fisher Park Community Recreation Council.
The day began at 4:00 p.m. with activities such as bouncy castles and sports games on the field. Brad the Balloon Man was in attendance and entertainment was provided by the Hey Buster Band. The night capped off with a 20 minute firework show that started around 9:15 p.m.
