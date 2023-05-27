Community Photos: Victoria Day celebrations in Fisher Park

Different colours of fireworks are set off from the park.
Fisher Park Victoria Day celebrations ended with a 20 minute firework show. Photo by Charlie Senack.

Over 4,000 people packed Fisher Park on May 21 for the community’s annual Victoria Day celebrations. 

It was the first time the event has been held in full since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-person functions. 

“It was a huge success. Everybody has crawled out of their Covid bubbles and it was nice to see the park full of kids playing,” said Anita Maasland-McNeil, administrator for the Fisher Park Community Recreation Council.

The day began at 4:00 p.m. with activities such as bouncy castles and sports games on the field. Brad the Balloon Man was in attendance and entertainment was provided by the Hey Buster Band. The night capped off with a 20 minute firework show that started around 9:15 p.m.

Brad smiles as he makes a balloon animal.
Brad the Balloon Guy was a big hit. Photo by Ellen Bond.
A kid and a firefighter pose for a photograph. The kid is sitting in the fire truck.
Adyna poses for a photograph with firefighter JD Cyr. Photo by Ellen Bond.
People stand in line to get ice cream from the Merry Dairy ice cream truck.
There were long lines for ice cream from the Merry Dairy. Photo by Ellen Bond.
Many people stand around two bouncy castles.
It was a record-breaking attendance for the pre-show fun. Photo by Charlie Senack.
Fun on the slides. Photo by Ellen Bond.
Kids run around on a sports field.
Kids enjoying games on the sports field. Photo by Ellen Bond.
While a firework show was held last year, this was the first time the event was back in full since the pandemic. Photo by Charlie Senack.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.