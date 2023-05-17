Editor’s Letter: Spring is a time for new beginnings

By Charlie Senack

Happy May, Kitchissippi!

The grass is turning green and the tulips are in full bloom. It’s that pivotal part of the season where the weather can change in an instant.

Less than a month ago most of us were confined to our homes as Ottawa was blanketed with 10 to 15 mm of freezing rain. This led to power outages, fallen trees, and damage to homes.

Now today as I write this the sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and my perennials are starting to show signs of new life.

May is one of my favourite months for many reasons, a time of self care, growth, and rejuvenation. Spring, known as the season of hope, is all about new beginnings and the resurgence of life after winter’s inevitable challenges. The sun, fresh air, and springtime fragrances can make us feel more optimistic and driven to live as the best versions of ourselves.

On the Kitchissippi front, May means the return of the Parkdale Market! Vendors from across Ottawa will soon be out selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams, and crafts.

This month some new art will also be coming to Wellington West. On May 27 and June 3, Urban Art Collective will be covering their building in murals during their “Disrupt street art festival.” Over 20 local artists will paint the building as spectators get to sit back and enjoy live art, food, entertainment, and much more.

Speaking of art, this issue of KT has a strong focus on local talent. Zenith Wolfe sat down with Nicole Colbeck, a local music career coach who hosts concerts in her Champlain Park home. One of her latest clients is Westboro-based singer-songwriter Kaya Fraser, whom she met at a local concert.

Bradley Turcotte had the chance to check in with the Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC) to learn about their inclusive and diverse lineup for the upcoming season. Artistic director Sarah Kitz said they’re about relationships and what we mean to each other.

I sat down with Westboro Legion members who are gearing up to celebrate the branch’s 75th anniversary. Over that impressive span of time the legion has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charity and changed countless lives.

This issue also has the latest on Westboro Beach revitalization plans, which have been delayed until 2024. Despite the extended reopening timeline, construction fences have been moved to give at least some access to the beach.

In ‘Early Days’, Dave Allston tells us about plans for a cross-Kitchissippi LRT that could have been 124 years ago. It’s a fairly timely story given all the LRT news we have seen recently with Line 2 construction and Line 1 shutdowns.

For our ‘Human of Kitchissippi’ this month, Millie Farley met with Danny Sutton-Long, who donated a kidney to a friend in 2017. The Kitchissippi resident was born in England and lived in Abu Dhabi for three and a half years.

Finally, we have the latest on why Sharpfle Waffle is being forced to close after an “exclusivity clause” was put in place by neighboring business Stella Luna. The gelato shop has recently been taken over by Zachary Giuliani and his fiancé Christopher Berneck, who say they want to be an inclusive and welcoming space.

That’s all the news that fits into print this month. Visit Kitchissippi.com for the latest news as it happens. Enjoy the May weather!

