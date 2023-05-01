BIZ Roundup: Checking in with the Westboro BIA

The Westboro BIA says a number of new businesses have opened up in the community. Photo by Charlie Senack.

By Arielle Hughes

A check-in with Westboro BIA has alerted us to new businesses popping up in Kitchissippi over the last couple months.

Meal Prep Ottawa has opened at 436 Richmond Rd. This organization provides meal plans and cooked meals for people of all different dietary needs and lifestyles. Its meals range from singles to family dining, with options for each meal of the day and for sides and drinks to go with it.

Moda Lash opened a location at 261a Richmond Road in Westboro. It offers all types of lash extensions, and classes to learn how to apply lash extensions as well. The company is well established in Toronto and decided to open here in Ottawa too.

Tru Tea opened at 181 Richmond Road in Westboro. The brand was started in Toronto in 2018 and has expanded through Ontario. Tru Tea says it aims to be transparent about what goes into its products and innovative with how to create them.

West End Kids has moved to 376 Madison Avenue, a larger space to showcase its products.

Opening soon is Seven Tea Miles at the corner of Churchill and Richmond. The building is still under construction but is expected to be open soon for customers. Seven Tea Miles sells freshly brewed Chai and a variety of gourmet foods and treats, made with fresh, locally produced ingredients.

The Farmers Market is reopening in Westboro in Byron Linear Park on May 20, running every Saturday until the end of October.

Westboro Legion is celebrating their 75th anniversary this month with a dinner and dance on May 6 at their location on 389 Richmond Road. The Legion has been a key part of Westboro’s main street, and they pride themselves on being a place where you can socialize, make connections, and enjoy live events. Westboro Legion supports Cadets, Scouts, and hosts parades and ceremonies to honour the men and women who have served in Canadian military missions around the world.

Westboro BIA is currently working on the Village campaign, where they celebrate small retailers for the month of May, and they’re working with Capital Public Cinema for 3 summer movie days this summer on July 14, August 11, and September 8 at the Churchill Senior Centre parking lot. The titles will be announced by Capital Public Cinema as they go through the season.

