Sunrise Acupuncture: A new neurological treatment option

Neurological conditions such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, autism, ADHD, and dementia are often difficult to treat or manage. Typical treatments can be highly generalized when patients need more individual and rehabilitative therapy.

That’s where Sunrise Acupuncture, located at 421 Richmond Rd, suite 202, intervenes with its innovative neuroacupuncture program. Also known as scalp acupuncture, the process involves inserting special needles into specific points on the scalp. This improves blood flow in the head, which stimulates the corresponding of the brain that regulate emotions and motor function.

It’s a very crucial and personally significant treatment to Denis Grounin, Sunrise Acupuncture’s founder. As a professional 16-year-old Judo player in Khazakstan, Grounin was devastated when chronic knee pain prevented him from participating. He decided to give acupuncture a chance knowing that his grandmother had previously recovered from severe, debilitating back pain through similar treatment.

This decision got him quick results that would change the trajectory of his medical career. He studied acupuncture under his first teacher at 20, then travelled to Israel to work as a nurse where he learned to treat spinal cord injuries. He moved to Canada in 2008, staying in Manitoba for two years before settling in Ottawa where he founded the company.

Grounin mainly treats children who have ADHD or autism. Most young patients are able to pursue neuroacupuncture – the needles are safe and painless – but around 10 per cent of kids are not able to tolerate it. For these cases, Sunrise Acupuncture also provides massage treatment and various herbs.

Options for this kind of neurological treatment are not uncommon. But they’re not as well known to patients as they should be, which makes parents feel like they have few options; Grounin said he often treats children who make the two hour drive in from Montreal for their appointments.

The clinic has since had many successful cases and around 60-70 per cent of patients who come in start talking after 10 treatments

“If a child is nonverbal before, after 10 treatments, they start to pronounce words like “Ma,” “Pa”, “dog”, “bird,” and so on. They may require further treatments to achieve better results,” Grounin said. “They become more focused, they have more attention.”

The clinic also treats skin conditions like acne and eczema, and inflammatory issues.

If you think you’ve tried everything, come down to Sunrise Acupuncture for an assessment. We’ll review your child’s previous treatments and attempt a one-session trial before committing to a 10-week program.

