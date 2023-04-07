Chabad Jewish Centre of Wellington West marks Passover with local celebrations

Rabbi Moshe Caytak said Passover is a time for families and friends to get together. File Photo by Zenith Wolfe.

By Arielle Hughes

The Chabad Jewish Centre of Wellington West has a number of events planned to mark Passover, one of the biggest celebrations on the Jewish calendar.

Passover began on April 5 and runs until April 13. It marks the celebration of the Jewish people leaving Egypt after being in slavery for over 210 years. It highlights the celebration of true freedom in the past, present and future. The story is remembered through retellings and not consuming grains that can ferment and rise.

Rabbi Moshe Caytak and his wife Sheina have given out matza, an unleavened flatbread, to over 500 Jewish families with the help of volunteers in preparation for Passover.

The Chabad Jewish Centre of Wellington West hosted a community Passover seder on the first day of Passover. Seder is the traditional meal eaten during Jewish holiday, which includes lamb, egg, bitter herbs, fruits, nuts, vegetables and wine.

“Whenever we get together with our friends and family, especially on Passover, we have this. It’s a special year of inspiration to inspire one another to do acts of goodness and kindness and it’s a very special time of the year” said Rabbi Caytak.

Passover is a time for families to get together, enjoy the company of one another, and tell stories, he said. Children are encouraged to ask questions, learn about the history of Passover and Jewish people, and participate in the traditions.

“Passover is a time that everyone gets together and everyone celebrates, regardless of their background, regardless of their education,” Caytak said. “What we’re doing here in the Jewish centers is making Passover and education more accessible to everyone.”

Chabad of Wellington West is having a service every Friday night. Within the next couple of months, they are going to start having services on Saturday mornings as

a way to bring the community together on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest.

