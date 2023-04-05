Over 2,700 Hydro Ottawa customers without power in Westboro

Upwards of 10 to 15 millimetres of ice is expected to build up after a freezing rain warning was issued for Ottawa. Photo by Charlie Senack

By Charlie Senack

Around 2,700 Hydro Ottawa customers are without power in Westboro due to the freezing rain.

Kitchissippi Twitter users reported hearing a “loud crack” before seeing a green flash.

Four separate outages have been reported in the community, and power is expected to return between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Around 1,700 Hydro Ottawa customers in Hintonburg are also in the dark. Their estimated restoration time is the same.

Ottawa is under a freezing rain warning with 10 to 15 mm of ice buildup expected today. It’s resulted in various power outages across the city. Over 7,000 households in Stitsville still remain without power after their electricity went out around the noon hour.

The freezing rain has also resulted in a full shut down of Ottawa’s light rail transit system due to a power issue. Commuters had to be rescued by firefighters after being stuck on a stopped train for over two hours. Emergency crews cut a hole in the fence so the transit riders could be freed.

