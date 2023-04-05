Ottawa’s LRT system shut down due to power issue

Light rail transit service has been shut down after a power issue. File photo by Charlie Senack.

By Charlie Senack

Ottawa’s light rail transit system is fully shut down this morning after a power issue.

OC Transpo says R1 bus service is in place between Tunney’s Pasture and Blair stations.

The power outage comes as Ottawa is under a freezing rain warning.

A Twitter use said their train had been stuck on a bridge over the Rideau River for over an hour.

“When are you going to evacuate the train…,” they wrote. “We have gotten no updates whatsoever.”

Rideau Transit staff and firefighters were spotted cutting a fence near Lees station Wednesday morning to get trapped passengers off a stopped train. The train has been stopped since 8:49 a.m.

Other transit riders complained of the long lines and wait times that were forming for R1 bus service.

“Thirty minutes after kicked off the LRT at St Laurent the first R1 west showed up. And it was packed. People left on the platform,” commented one Twitter user.

No further details have been provided as to the cause or when trains will be rolling again.

No power outages are currently listed on the Hydro Ottawa map.

This is not the first time Ottawa’s three-year-old transit system has been forced to shut down during an ice storm. In January, the line was stopped for six days after freezing rain covered the overhead lines. It resulted in frozen wires and a section of the power system was damaged. Officials said it was the result of a “unique combination of factors.”

This is a developing story…

