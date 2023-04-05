The former Canadian Tire on Carling is expected to be demolished in order to make way for condos. Google Maps Street View.

By Charlie Senack

More condos could be coming to Carling Avenue after RioCan failed to secure a tenant for the former Canadian Tire space.

An application has been sent to city hall requesting the retail building at Carling and Clyde be demolished. It’s sat vacant since Canadian Tire moved to its larger location in Carlingwood Shopping Centre, making it their largest store in the country.

The proposed plan for the former hardware store site includes a retirement residence, public park, and a condo which could be up to 40 storeys tall. In all, the space would house 1,700 residential units.

Community reaction is mixed with some residents preferring to see more shopping come to the area. Business owners, however, are welcoming the idea of more residents living nearby.

Bay ward councillor Theresa Kavanagh said more housing is needed and isn’t against the idea of more residential units. But she wants to ensure the community can handle the capacity.

The proposed plan isn’t expected to head to council chambers until the fall.

Like this: Like Loading...