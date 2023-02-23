Federal Update: Feeding families through the Parkdale Food Centre

The Parkdale Food Centre. File photo by Charlie Senack

Submitted by Yasir Naqvi, MP for Ottawa Centre

We have settled into the new year, and my team and I have been pleased to meet with residents and hear about the issues that resonate with our community. The House of Commons is back in session, and I look forward to continuing to represent Ottawa Centre residents on Parliament Hill.

I would like to recognize the tireless work of our community’s not for profit organizations. As many of us took a break during the holidays, these organizations worked day in and day out to support our most vulnerable. My team and I were pleased to help out at Parkdale Food Centre through their Fill up the Freezers program to make a homemade meal for residents in need. I applaud Parkdale Food Centre and many other local organizations in our community who do this kind of thing every day of the year.

The Commons is off to a great start this year with reduced child care fees. Now that Ontario has signed on to Canada’s Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, Ottawa Centre residents are seeing a 50 per cent reduction in their child care expenses. I’ve heard from many families about how much of a difference this has made. Parents should not have to choose between working and raising a family.

On Dec. 8, last year the federal government introduced Bill C-35 to further reinforce and protect Canada’s Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. If passed, the bill would enshrine the principles of a Canada-wide early learning and child care system into federal law.

On another front, Kitchissippi cares about our environment and climate change. Over the next decade, Canada’s ban on harmful single-use plastics will result in an estimated elimination of over 1.3 million tonnes of hard-to-recycle plastic waste and more than 22,000 tonnes of plastic pollution – equivalent to more than a million garbage bags full of litter. This means cleaner parks and hiking trails for everyone. I have been a strong advocate for climate action in our community and I am pleased to share this important news with residents.

As always, don’t hesitate to contact my community office if you have questions on these federal initiatives, or if you are in need of assistance. My team and I are here to help at 1066 Somerset Street West, suite 404, Ottawa, ON K1Y 4T3. Or phone 613-946-8682.

