UROSPOT: Taking care of your pelvis is paramount

UROSPOT was founded in 2018 by Erin Craven, a mother of four who spent over two decades working in the healthcare industry. (Photo supplied)

*This article is sponsored*

A healthy pelvic floor is vital to comfortable daily living, yet it’s one of the most ignored parts of the body. Composed of eight muscles that hold up everything in the torso, the pelvic floor acts as a trampoline that absorbs pressure for organs like the bladder and uterus. These muscles weaken over time, and without the help of Kegels, an exercise designed to strengthen them, almost half of women develop incontinence at some point in their lives, and many men develop urge issues, night waking or erectile dysfunction. This can lead to a loss of confidence and withdrawal from intimacy and activity, which may impact physical and mental health.

At UROSPOT, nothing is more important than pelvic health. Their team of passionate medical professionals offer a wide array of services – physiotherapy sessions, educational programs, and technological innovations – all to fix your pelvic floor and prevent urinary leaks, bladder urgency, and sexual dysfunction.

UROSPOT was founded in 2018 by Erin Craven, a mother of four who spent over two decades working in the healthcare industry. When bladder issues started impacting her freedom and confidence, pelvic floor treatments changed her life, inspiring her to open UROSPOT’s first branch in London, Ontario. After only half a decade, Craven has been able to share her positive experiences with people across North America. Over half a dozen UROSPOT locations have been opened in Ontario, Alberta, and Michigan.

Craven’s innovative approach to pelvic health starts with the Kegel Throne, an FDA and Health Canada approved device that helps to strengthen lower core muscles. It uses electromagnetic pulses to contract muscles in the lower core with minimal effort from the user. The best part: the procedure is non-invasive, meaning there’s no awkward undressing and nothing is inserted into your body. All you have to do is sit on the throne and let the device deliver 11,000 Kegels in under 30 minutes.

Aside from the relief of urinary urgency and incontinence, the technology can have the added side effect of more pleasure during sex. For women, it increases lubrication and the strength of orgasms; for men – including prostate cancer survivors – it increases arousal and restores sexual function.

UROSPOT’s treatments are also good for the environment. A recent increase in medical incontinence has caused adult diapers and pads, which can take over 500 years to decompose in landfills, to begin outselling baby diapers. By strengthening the muscles of the pelvic floor, the use of these incontinence products can be greatly reduced and even eliminated, preventing massive amounts of waste.

Since pelvic health deals with a sensitive part of the body, it can be difficult to feel okay talking about it. According to Kris Ouimet, franchise owner of UROSPOT’s Ottawa branch, their professionals are compassionate and willing to talk about incontinence and sex, no matter the taboo nature of the topics.

“These are things that people don’t discuss,” Ouimet said. “They’re not ‘normal,’ but they’re common, so we don’t shy away from any conversation.”

Much like Craven, Ouimet spent over 20 years working in healthcare, until the benefits she experienced firsthand from using the Kegel Throne convinced her to move on from her job as a pharmaceutical sales director. She is now happy to be able to contribute directly to women’s health through UROSPOT.

“I really wanted to do something that was changing lives every day,” she said. “I tried the technology myself and thought every woman deserves access to this… I believe so strongly in this technology and this brand.”

Located at 416 Richmond in Westboro, UROSPOT’s Ottawa branch has been very busy since the initial launch. Many of Ouimet’s clients had previously started traditional physiotherapy, but stopped because they felt uncomfortable with the more invasive parts of the treatment. UROSPOT offers a modern approach to physiotherapy. Clients can meet with Pelvic Floor physiotherapists who will design an individualised program that includes the non-invasive Kegel Throne. The great news is that you can still leverage benefits for part of the treatment.

If you or someone you know could benefit from saying goodbye to bladder leaks and pads, call UROSPOT for a free consultation. The freedom and renewed sense of confidence you’ll achieve are more than worth it.

Kris Ouimet, franchise owner of UROSPOT’s Ottawa branch. (Supplied photo)

