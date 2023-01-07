Fourth train stuck on LRT line, damaging system further

An artistic rendering of a train on the Confederation line. City of Ottawa photo

By Charlie Senack

OC Transpo says a fourth train is stuck on the Confederation Line after the towing of immobilized trains was unsuccessful.

The train was sent in at a low speed to remove three broken trains between UOttawa and Hurdman Station. The first two became stuck late Wednesday night after ice built up on the overhead lines. On Thursday, the third became stuck when it was sent in to fix the problem-plagued system.

“This is the second time that a new train has entered this section of the line and resulted in damage to the OCS,” said OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar in a memo sent to the mayor and members of council Saturday.

“RTM is now conducting a thorough inspection of that entire section of the OCS before further attempts are made to move any trains in and out of that area,” she added.

No timelines were given as to when the full system would be up and running, but Amilcar previously said work would continue through the weekend. R1 bus service is running between St-Laurent and Rideau stations.

In her Saturday morning update Amilcar said work to remove the ice build up was successful.

OC Transpo says additional external oversight is being brought in to monitor Rideau Transit Maitinence’s work and to provide independent advice to the local transit organization.

Like this: Like Loading...