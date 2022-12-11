HOK #131: Meet Kate Laird

Kate Laird (left) has been a resident of Kitchissippi since she was two. (Supplied)

Being a resident of the Kitchissippi ward since I was two years old, minus my university years, has given me a deep appreciation for this community.

Kitchissippi is a place where people work hard and play hard. Everyone loves to take care of themselves and each other. People are active, kids are active, and everyone finds the best way to take care of themselves and their families. These are all things I’m passionate about, and it’s great to be a part of a community which shares such values.

I’m an active person, and love to walk or cycle through Westboro. When the snow comes, my partner and I are looking forward to some cross-country skiing.

My partner Sean McCann owns The Guy with The Dog Real Estate, which specializes in the Kitchissippi area. We met in Westboro, moved in together there, and bought a house together two years ago in the neighbourhood. In a way, this community is intrinsically connected to my life in the most important ways. It introduced me to Sean and brought our family together!

We have raised our kids in Kitchissippi ward, and our blended family has enjoyed being active. This love for fitness and exercise inspired me to open my own gym.

I own Love Your Body Fitness, on Richmond Road, after working in the fitness world for about 18 years. I incorporated my business in 2019, and was looking for spaces to move into when we had to go online due to the pandemic. But last summer, I found our current spot and Love Your Body Fitness moved in.

My passion is helping moms in pre- or post-natal stages, women raising kids, or those who have moved on into retirement. The fitness environment can be very male-driven, and so here we focus on women and those who might not feel comfortable in a traditional gym setting. I have a unique way to fitness and I love teaching that approach to my team.

My favourite hang-outs in the ward include Equator Coffee, and Supply and Demand. Sean loves The Cigar Man, and we both love to shop in the boutiques that line our community’s streets.

Sean is looking forward to this holiday season – he buys trees from Ian’s Christmas Tree Farm for his clients, and mine, in return for a food bank donation.

We’re going to sponsor a family for Christmas, and then sponsor another one right after!

Story collected by Emma Perreault

