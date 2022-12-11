Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper. File photo by Charlie Senack

Submitted by Jeff Leiper, Kitchissippi ward councillor

I’m pleased to be able to write my first Kitchissippi Times column since the beginning of the election period. I want to sincerely thank you, Kitchissippi, for continuing to trust me to represent your interests at City Hall.

Many who are following municipal planning will be aware of the news surrounding Bill 23, also known as the More Homes Build Faster Act. This is a far-reaching piece of provincial legislation that affects virtually every aspect of city planning, with immediate impacts to the Official Plan.

In short, Bill 23 eliminates exclusionary zoning, reduces the charges the City can collect for development, parkland, and community benefits, and significantly restrains the City’s ability to protect existing rental stock through by-laws and build more affordable housing. Among other points. Changes to the Official Plan include an increase in height limits on minor corridors, hundreds of acres of land added to the urban boundary, and the elimination of protections for renters. You can read more details about Bill 23 on the ward website, including City staff’s analysis.

If you want to resist these changes, you can contact our MPP Joel Harden and engage with some of the many public consultations underway. You can find a full list of those on the Association of Municipalities Ontario website.

In more planning news, the City has received Zoning By-law Amendment and Site Plan Control applications to construct a six-storey mixed-use building with two ground-floor commercial units and 60 residential units at 377 and 381 Winona. One level of underground parking is proposed for 18 parking spaces with access off Picton Avenue.

My office is hosting a webinar to discuss this proposed development with the applicant and give the community a chance to ask questions and provide feedback. The webinar will be held on Zoom Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Email my office or visit kitchissippiward.ca for more details.

Now for some holiday fun: The Parkdale Night Market is back for one night only! On Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m., head down to Parkdale Park for a night market full of local artisans, food vendors, hot drinks, and live entertainment. It’s a great way to shop for the holidays while supporting local businesses!

The return of December also means the return of the holiday gift program put on by Cornerstone Housing for Women. You can help Cornerstone collect a gift for every one of its residents so they can enjoy a cozy and bright holiday season. They’re looking for chocolate or candy, $10 gift cards, pajamas in sizes S – 4XL, and greeting cards. They’ve made a special request for pajamas in sizes L and up, as those are in demand! You can drop off your gift until Dec. 15; email donate@cornerstonewomen.ca or call 613-254-6584 ext. 521 to schedule a drop-off date.

May you all enjoy a lovely holiday season and take advantage of opportunities to spread some cheer throughout our community. Stay cozy, Kitchissippi.

