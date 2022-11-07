Editor’s letter: Times are changing

The times are changing and the seasons are shifting. Fall is showing its colours and the air is cooling.

I don’t know about you but I can’t believe it’s already November. Where did the year go? It seems just like yesterday we were skiing on the Kichi Zibi trail and snapping photos of the snow bears that lined the paths. It won’t be long before snow is in the forecast again and our winter boots come out of storage. Don’t shoot the messenger!

Things are also changing at the Kitchissippi Times: I am very excited to be the next editor of this amazing community newspaper. I would like to thank Maureen McEwan, our “wartime editor,” for keeping the ship afloat throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish Maureen the best, and I thank her immensely for making this transition so easy. I would also like to acknowledge former editor Andrea Tompkins who gave me an opportunity at this great company four years ago, and publisher Michael Curran for taking a chance on me.

Charlie Senack becomes the next editor of the Kitchissippi Times. Photo by Zenith Wolfe

Community news has always been important, but its significance is only growing in these turbulent times. The Kitchissippi Times is devoted to telling stories that matter. We want to give you the opportunity to read about your neighbours in print and find out about what’s taking place in your community.

The local political landscape is also shifting: Mark Sutcliffe, who founded the Kitchissippi Times 20 years ago, won a slight majority to become Ottawa’s next mayor. He joins 11 new faces on city council.

We have lots of news to fit in our November issue this month. Emma Perreault checked in with the Westboro Legion to see what’s planned for Remembrance Day. She also sat down with Coun. Jeff Leiper, who’s reeling with excitement after winning a third term in office.

In our Early Days Column this month, Dave Allston investigates what happened to the “Hintonburg Howitzer,” a piece of Canada’s First World War history.

Zenith Wolfe spoke with the Parkdale United Church Orchestra, which is embarking on a new vision for their upcoming show. He also caught up with local folk duo Libby and Cal, who launched their new album about “alternative” love in Hintonburg.

Bradley Turcotte visited an art vernissage held at the Dovercourt Recreation Centre by grade 12 student Audrey Tucker, and Ellen Bond photographed the many fall colours seen around Kitchissippi ward over the last month.

We visited the new Canadian Tire – the largest in Canada – which just opened in Carlingwood Shopping Centre. A few streets over, a “Stranger Things” Halloween display has got the neighbourhood talking.

We also have a sitdown interview with outgoing Mayor Jim Watson who talks about his accomplishments and regrets over the last 12 years. Finally, we wrote about progress in renaming the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and construction delays with the Chief William Commanda bridge.

That’s all the space we have for this issue. Be sure to visit kitchissippi.com where we will start posting web-only content multiple times a week! If you have a Kitchissippi-related story idea, please email me at editor@kitchissippi.com.

Stay happy and healthy Kitchissippi!

Charlie Senack

