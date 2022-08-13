BIZ ROUND UP 



The Westboro Village BIA and Skeleton Event Productions partnered to run KiteNights this summer. Photo by Maureen McEwan.

Welcome back to the Biz Roundup! Here’s the latest in local business news:

Opening

Welcome to the neighbourhood, UROSPOT! The private clinic “specializing in common pelvic health and urological conditions” is now open at 416 Richmond Rd. “UROSPOT is a modern approach to pelvic health and wellness…At UROSPOT, we offer both pelvic health physiotherapy services and innovative Health Canada and FDA approved technology to help you restore your pelvic floor muscles,” the company’s website states. To learn more about the North American company, visit urospot.com/ottawa

Looking to get in shape? powerhaus, an independent gym, is now open at 411 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 100! “powerhaus combines results-driven fitness & health solutions that are backed by science with a welcoming environment where the ultimate priority is the physical and mental well-being of all our members,” the powerhaus website states. Visit powerhausottawa.com to learn more.

Anatomy Physiotherapy Clinic is opening its fourth location in Westboro! According to the company’s Facebook page, the new space will open at 205 Richmond Rd., Unit #109 on Aug. 15. “We strive to create a relaxed atmosphere at our clinic, and use a hands-on approach to make each patient feel at ease when discussing their concerns with our professionals. ​Our overall mission is to increase the physical wellness and comfort of our patients,” the clinic’s website states. Stop by anatomyphysioclinic.com for more information.

Summer reading list

Hello to the Ottawa Trans Library! The Hintonburg space opened its doors on May 29 at 1104 Somerset St. W. Visit transottawa.ca/ottawa-trans-library to learn more or read the story on pages 8-9.

Speaking of books, The Spaniel’s Tale bookstore is opening soon at 1131 Wellington St. W.! For more information, visit comingsoon.thespanielstale.ca or check out the story on pages 10-11.

Summer fun

The Wellington West and Westboro Village BIAs are running fun summer events in the community like the WelliWednesday live music performances, the City Sounds outdoor concert series, the Richmond Road Night Markets and much more. They also know the best local patios to stop by. Read all about it at wellingtonwest.ca and westborovillage.com

Coming soon

Bubble tea fans, you may have a new local spot soon. Presotea is on the way to Westboro, according to its website. “Different from regular bubble tea shops that brew tea in a bulk bucket, Presotea insists on brewing tea by adopting the high-end espresso machine to keep the best flavour and sweetness. Presotea [also] develops a wide range of tea [menus] to fulfill all kinds of demand,” the company website states. To learn more, visit presotea.ca

