Ottawa West Community Support celebrates 45 years of service in Hintonburg

OWCS is celebrating its 45th year serving Ottawa. Photo by Ted Simpson.

*Article is sponsored.

Ottawa West Community Support (OWCS) was founded by churches in the west of Ottawa and is a recognized leader in providing responsive and caring support to seniors and disabled adults in the Ottawa community through practical, compassionate and innovative services.

Located in the heart of Hintonburg, they provide assistance to those needing short and long-term care who wish to remain in their own homes. At OWCS, their core values start with belief in the inherent dignity and value of each person. They support the right of each individual to self-determination regarding their own care, and believe that the community can be creatively and effectively involved in assisting their neighbours in need by providing assurance and support.

Among the many services offered by Ottawa West Community Support is their respite program: this is one of their longest standing support services for seniors and those with mobility concerns who live at home. Personal support and respite care allows for temporary caregiver relief, or care for a loved one in their home. The OWCS team of Home Support Workers and Personal Support Workers can assist clients in their own homes with activities of daily living, ranging from personal care to meal preparation to simple companionship.

“If people are finding they are isolated or lonely because of COVID, we can provide them with services they need,” says Executive Director Jennifer Lalonde.

In addition to their in-home services, OWCS has reinvented a number of their social programs through Zoom and other online services that still allow seniors and adults with physical disabilities to experience social connection in their homes, without the risk of physical contact.

This year marks a significant milestone for the organization: their 45th anniversary. Their work began in 1977 when the community saw there were seniors in the neighbourhood requiring support. The initial office space was located in the basement of Parkdale United Church and was equipped with only one desk, two chairs and a telephone and supported entirely by volunteers.

To celebrate, OWCS will be holding a series of events and fundraisers at their Hintonburg location throughout this summer and fall. This includes their first time participating in The Grand Parade, a fundraiser walk that helps support local charities who provide essential care and service for aging Canadians. Any Kitchissippi residents or businesses who are interested in volunteering to help out or sponsor OWCS in their walk on September 17 are invited to reach out.

Anyone interested in retaining the services of Ottawa West Community Support can reach out at 613-728-6016 to speak with a staff member or visit owcs.ca to learn more.

