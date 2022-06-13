15 fun things to do in Kitchissippi this summer

What’s on your Kitchissippi summer bucket list? Check out our 15 ideas to get you going on your summer fun. Kitchissippi Times File Photo.

There are endless things to do in Kitchissippi in the summer but this list should get you started on a few ideas.

As always, residents should be aware of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Have a fun summer, Kitchissippi!

Make a splash

With the closure of Westboro Beach this summer, it’s important to know how to stay cool. Splash pads: Fisher Park (250 Holland Ave.), Laroche Park (51 Stonehurst Ave.), Roy Duncan Park (295 Churchill Ave. N.), Hintonburg Park (101 Duhamel St.).

Visit ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming to learn more about nearby splash pads, wading pools and outdoor pools. There’s also Dovercourt Recreation Centre’s pool (411 Dovercourt Ave.). And in a nearby ward, Britannia Beach (805 Carling Ave.) is open this summer.

Build a summer reading list

Did you know that the Ottawa Public Library’s (OPL) Rosemount branch (18 Rosemount Ave.) went through a significant revitalization that was completed last summer? Or that it’s the oldest OPL branch still operating in its original building, according to the OPL website? Wander down to this historic branch and get working on that summer reading list!

Get out your bikes, roller skates and running shoes

Kitchissippi is home to several multi-use urban pathways. Dust off your bike, skateboard, rollerblades or running shoes and hit the trails. Visit ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/capital-pathway for more information on the pathways.

Get in on the latest scoop

With the Ottawa heat, it’s always ice cream time in the summer. There are a ton of options, including The Merry Dairy (102 Fairmont Ave.), La Diperie (429 Richmond Rd.) and Stella Luna Gelato Cafe (1130 Wellington St. W.), to name a few.

Volunteer with a local organization

Have some free time? Why not help your neighbours? Local organizations like the Parkdale Food Centre and ABLE2 often seek volunteers for different tasks, and there are many other non-profits in the ward. To learn more about opportunities across the city, visit volunteerottawa.ca or ottawa.ca/en/living-ottawa/volunteering

Stop by a gallery

Get inspired this summer⁠—visit a Kitchissippi art gallery to see the latest exhibitions from local, national and international artists. From one end of the ward to another, you can visit Orange Art Gallery (290 City Centre Ave.), NAK Gallery (1285 Wellington St. W) and Wall Space Gallery (358 Richmond Rd.).

Relax on a patio

There are far too many great Kitchissippi patios to list them all. If you walk anywhere in the ward, you’re sure to run into a great outdoor spot. Need recommendations? Visit the websites and social media channels for the Wellington West and Westboro Village BIAs.

Barter at garage and yard sales

If you check social media or check the nearest telephone poles, you’ll surely find some summer yard sale posters in the ward. Starting things off, on June 4, there’s a Kitchissippi-wide yard sale being held from 8 a.m. onwards (rain date: June 5). Visit the “Kitchissippi-wide Community Yard Sale!” Facebook event to learn more.

Visit the theatre

A Company of Fools will be running Shakespeare’s The Tempest in dozens of local parks this summer, including a few in Kitchissippi, June through August. Visit fools.ca for more information on the outdoor theatre! The Great Canadian Theatre Company (1233 Wellington St. W.) has its 2021-2022 season running—visit gctc.ca to see what’s on.

Check out your community association

The Kitchissippi ward and surrounding area has many active community associations, like the Carlington, Champlain Park, Civic Hospital Neighbourhood, Hampton Iona, Hintonburg, Island Park, Mechanicsville, McKellar Park, Wellington Village, Westboro and Westboro Beach community associations. They work to keep neighbourhoods informed and engaged on important issues and events. Visit their websites to learn more!

Take a garden stroll

Did you know that there’s a historic garden in Kitchissippi? In 1989, Maplelawn Gardens (529 Richmond Rd.) was designated a national historic site. The garden is open for “quiet enjoyment from dawn to dusk” from April-October, according to the National Capital Commission’s website.

Go camping

Thinking of a staycation? The wider Ottawa region has lots of areas to camp (or you can camp in your own backyard). To learn more about camping, or to stock up on gear, visit local shops like Fjällräven (373A Richmond Rd.), Bushtukah (203 Richmond Rd.), Mountain Equipment Company (366 Richmond Rd.) and Great Escape Outfitters (97 Holland Ave.).

Do a doughnut crawl

There’s Maverick’s Donut Company (307a Richmond Rd.) and SuzyQ’s Doughnuts (1015 Wellington St. W.) in Kitchissippi, of course. But you can also get delicious doughnuts at a number of local bakeries! Why not do a doughnut crawl and stop by Little Jo Berry’s (1305 Wellington St. W.), Strawberry Blonde Bakery (111 Richmond Rd.), Batter Up Bakery (396 Athlone Ave.) and La Diperie (429 Richmond Rd.)?

Brew some fun

Visit one of the local breweries this summer. There’s Beyond the Pale Brewing Company (250 City Centre Ave Bay 106), Tooth and Nail Brewing Company (3 Irving Ave.) and Braumeister Brewing Company (175 Carruthers Ave.) to get you started.

Take in some music

Porchfest is back for 2022! Ottawa Porchfest is a free festival that takes place on porches across the ward and features local musicians, poets and plays. It is set for Aug. 6—visit ottawaporchfest.ca to learn more. And just outside of the ward boundaries, Bluesfest is running at LeBreton Flats from July 7-17. There are national and international musical acts and several local bands in this year’s lineup. Visit ottawabluesfest.ca.



Need more ideas? Take a pottery class at Hintonburg Pottery (1242 Wellington St. W.); go to Dance School at Dovercourt (411 Dovercourt Ave.); go bowling with the family at West Park Bowling (1205 Wellington St. W.); do a tour of all the murals in the ward or go for brunch at a local restaurant. Whatever you do, be sure to have fun!

