Editor’s Letter: After the storm

By Maureen McEwan

Dear readers,

As I write this, tens of thousands of residents in the National Capital Region await the return of their power following the deadly storm that blew through Ontario and Quebec May 21. I hope that this letter finds you safe and sound. Please continue to look out for your neighbours as our city recovers from yet another severe weather event.

In community news, Prince Charles and Camilla recently stopped by the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on their royal tour in Ottawa. Kitchissippi Times was on the ground, and we connected with Cassian Soltykevych, national secretary of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, and Father Taras Kinash, the church’s new priest who recently arrived from Ukraine this spring, about the visit and what it meant to the community.

In summer 2020, Kethy Sosso-Kolle and Stéphane Ippersiel co-founded BIPOC Yogis of Ottawa. Two years later, the local yoga instructors look back on the progress the organization has made and the work that still needs to be done in Ottawa’s yoga spaces to make them more diverse and inclusive.

We learn a bit more about the National Capital Commission’s restoration work that is underway at Maplelawn Garden following the collapse of several sections of the historic wall.

Churchill Alternative is organizing different events to fundraise for a play structure. We connected with Tami Grosset, who co-chaired the school’s parent council last year and now serves as secretary, to hear more about the school’s efforts to fundraise.

The First Unitarian Congregation of Ottawa held its third annual tree giveaway, and this year’s was the largest one to date. It was a joint effort by the Unitarian GoGos, the GoGo Grannies of Aylmer and Ecology Ottawa. Over 150 trees were given away this spring and Mike Fletcher, chair of the congregation’s environment committee, tells us more.

The Great Canadian Theatre Company is combining the worlds of stage and screen this summer in this year’s edition of Lawyer Play with an adaptation of the Oscar-winning screenplay of the 1973 film The Sting. Director Kate Smith and lawyer and actor Siggy Pantazis share more about this year’s show.

Molly van der Schee spoke with us for Humans of Kitchissippi this month. van der Schee not only lives in Kitchissippi, she works here too! You might recognize her as the owner of Westboro’s Village Quire. In her spare time, she enjoys walking her dog or spending time on local patios.

We’re back exploring the history of the Hampton-Iona neighbourhood again in the second part of the Early Days series this summer. Did you know that the area had a very successful bread company, Standard Bread, during the 20th century?

We hear from the Goldenrod Community Garden (GCG) in a seasonal Letter to the Community. The GCG shared information about pollinators and why they are vital for our natural ecosystems and our agri-food system.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to print.

Stay safe, Kitchissippi, and have a terrific summer!

