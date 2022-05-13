Notre Dame High School Corner: Celebrating Intermediate Students in sports

The regular season was successful for both Notre Dame Intermediate Student basketball teams. Photo by S. Brousseau.

By C. Barlow

Notre Dame High School: it is a bit of a misnomer in that we are not just a high school, we also have an Intermediate School within our walls. Our Grade 7 and 8 students are provided with their own wing of the school, and though they do not interact with the high school operations, they are very much a part of the school community.

We’d like to take this opportunity to highlight the amazing successes that our Intermediate Students have had in athletics this year.

ND Eagles had an amazing showing in badminton this season. At the OCIAA West Division Tournament, our students brought home a bronze, silver and gold medal. Congratulations to Ashton Mollard, Hayk Asatyan, Jimmy Lam, Nordia Mbesha-Joncas, Olivia Butt and Faylee Vilsaint.

On the larger court, the regular season was successful for both basketball teams. Our boys went undefeated against St. Mike’s, Holy Trinity, Sacred Heart and St. Paul’s. Our girls were two for two, beating St Paul’s and All Saints, and losing in two nail-biters to Sacred Heart (lost by six) and Holy Trinity (lost by four).

The boys ended up first in Tier 1. The playoffs begin May 2 for them. Our girls ended up second in Tier 2. We begin playoffs on April 28.

The girls’ team is led by their feisty and tenacious point guard Kylie Drouin. Agoul Akot is a force to be reckoned with on the rebounds. The sportsmanship and team camaraderie is unparalleled.

Enoch Eyeoybo leads the boy’s team as point guard and showed amazing vision and ball handling skills. Kur Lual has an unstoppable offence. Angara Dut was tearing up the court with outstanding offensive strategies and defensive skills. All boys showed great leadership both on and off the court.

All of our Intermediate Teams were exceptional representatives of Notre Dame, and the entire school community is beyond proud. Go Eagles.

