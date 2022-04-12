Hintonburg Kids has moved! You can now find the local shop at 1097 Wellington St. W. Kitchissippi Times photo.

Hello and welcome back to the Biz Roundup!

Here are the latest business headlines:

New in town

Holly’s Hot Chicken now calls Hintonburg home! The fried chicken sandwich shop at 45 Armstrong St. also sells donuts and fritters, according to the company’s Facebook page. Stop by hollyshotchicken.ca to check out the menu.

On the move

Hey plant parents, Wild Willy’s is now down the street. The local flower and plant shop has moved into a new space at 1112 Somerset St. W. Visit wildwillysplantsandflowers.ca to learn more for all your growing and greenery needs!

Hintonburg Kids —”Ottawa’s original natural parenting shop” —has also moved down the street. “After almost 15 years at this location, today marks our last day of business at 1131 Wellington Street West. While the business may look very different than the one I started 20 years ago, it has been fun to watch it evolve,” the company wrote on Facebook Feb. 26. The local shop has re-opened its doors at 1097 Wellington St. W. Visit hintonburgkids.com to learn more!

Farewell to Legend Records! The independent record store has closed its Westboro Village location and will reopen in Nepean later this spring. “We’re moving to the corner of Merivale/Baseline into 1440 Merivale Rd. This spot and [its] size is exactly what we feel we need to present our selection as best as possible. One huge open room. We’re so excited for this change, but also sad to be leaving Westboro and the friends we’ve made down there,” the company wrote on Facebook March 2. Visit legendrecords.ca for more information.

Coming soon

In cycling news, Repair and Run will be opening soon at 369 Richmond Rd. “Repair And Run Westboro is the place to go to get your bike repaired in Ottawa. We offer in-store repairs for Bikes, E-Bikes, Cargo Bikes and E-Scooters,” according to the company’s website. Visit repairandrun.ca/pages/stores for more information.

Wake up and smell the COBS Bread: The international company is opening a local bakery spot on 416 Richmond Rd. soon. So what are you waiting for? Visit cobsbread.com/local-bakery/westboro-ottawa to learn more about the location and products.

Kana Leaf Westboro is set to open at 418 Richmond Rd. soon. “Welcome to Kana Leaf Cannabis, a family owned and operated dispensary from Nipissing First Nations. Established on February 29, 2020 and was the very first legal dispensary operating on aboriginal territory in Ontario,” the company’s website states. Want to learn more? Stop by the Kana Leaf website at kanaleaf.ca/pages/kana-leaf-store-locations

And there’s more cannabis retailer news! Tokyo Smoke is opening at 297 Richmond Rd. This is the business’ second storefront in Kitchissippi, with the other located at 1000 Wellington St. W. Unit #101. Visit tokyosmoke.com to see the latest on both locations.



Like this: Like Loading...