Randall’s: Ottawa’s favourite home improvement and decorating store for over 70 years 

Randall’s, the family-run business on Bank Street, has been serving the Ottawa community since 1948. Photo courtesy of Randall’s.

*Article is sponsored.

Since 1948, Randall’s has been Ottawa’s go-to spot for all things home décor. A family-run business, the store offers top-shelf products, unparalleled customer service, and a tenured team with years of experience.

“We’ve been doing it for 74 years, and there’s a reason for that,” says owner Marc Pilon.

Randall’s is well recognized for its paint and stain expertise. It’s the only store in Ottawa offering custom colour-matching for paints and stains, ensuring a uniform look for all interior and exterior wood, metal and cement surfaces. According to Marc, “paint is one of the easiest, most impactful and cost effective ways to give your home a decorating lift.”

One of the store’s most popular services is its free window treatment consultations, where specialists come directly to a client’s home or office. Bringing along fabric samples, the team will take measurements and offer advice on which custom-made products work best for the space. Customers can choose from a broad selection of name brand shades, blinds, shutters, sheers, side panels and drapes with options at every price point and motorized operating systems that can integrate with your smart home.

Once a client places an order, Randall’s manages the installation and guarantees the fit.

“We always make sure we have the best people and the best products,” Pilon says. “You can’t have one without the other.”

As well, the store offers interior decorating consultations. No project is too big or too small, from choosing colours for a quick refresh, to decorating an entire home.

During these consultations, a Randall’s decorator will come to a client’s home or office, bringing colour swatches and samples. They work with clients to select paint colours, wallpaper, lighting and even custom furniture. What’s more, when clients book an interior decorating consultation, they’ll get a significant discount off all paints and sundries.

Randall’s clients range from first-time home owners to people looking to update or downsize their home to commercial businesses. Often, these are repeat-customers who came to Randall’s 15 or 20 years ago.

“They have raised their family, and now they’re coming back to Randall’s to update it or when they are downsizing,” Pilon says.

Located on Bank Street, Randall’s regularly welcomes clients from across Ottawa.

“We’re very lucky to have such customer loyalty from around the city,” Pilon says, with folks coming from as far as Nepean and Orléans.

It’s easy to see why customers return to Randall’s time and again: as well as a commitment to quality customer service, Randall’s offers exclusive products, including a line of luxury paints and stains, floor and tabletop epoxies, premium-quality custom-made window treatments, custom furniture, designer fabrics, quartz and granite countertops, kitchen/bath knobs and pulls and probably the widest wallpaper selection in town.

“Your home is your biggest asset,” Pilon says. “Now is the best time for a homeowner to see a significant return on their investment without a significant renovation”

Like this: Like Loading...