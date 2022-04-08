Editor’s Letter: An outpouring of support

Dear readers,

By Maureen McEwan

As this month’s cover shows, the April edition has a clear focus: Ukraine. We connected with individuals and organizations from across Kitchissippi for their perspectives on the global conflict and efforts being made locally to help Ukraine.

Halyna Beznaczuk, director of communications for the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall, spoke with us about the strong support the organization has seen over the last few weeks—with donations, volunteering and beyond.

Orange Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition called Free Ukraine, featuring 30 pieces by 20 artists. Gallery owner Ingrid Hollander tells us more about the event and her own experience as a military engineer.

Hintonburg artist Daniel Martelock painted Stand With Ukraine now on display in Parkdale Park (and on the cover). Martelock collaborated with the Wellington West BIA to bring the idea to fruition, with the goal being to show visual support for the Ukrainian community.

And World of Maps has seen a high demand for Ukrainian products—flags, maps and more—and the business recently donated $2,500 to the Red Cross for Ukraine. Owners Brad Green and Petra Thoms share more on the story.

In other community news, Westboro Beach will be closed for the summer. The City of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced in March that the local spot will be modernized in a redevelopment project. We hear from both organizations about next steps.

We caught up with Lisa Weagle, Westboro’s own Olympic curler. This winter, Weagle travelled to Beijing, China, for her second Olympic Games. She tells us about her journey, including her days at the Granite Curling Club growing up.

In Early Days, we’ve got a historic piece on public health. This month’s column explores Kitchissippi’s role in early Ottawa sanitation: night soil, honey wagons and all!

Rick Prashaw chatted with us for this month’s Humans of Kitchissippi feature. Prashaw is a local author who’s had different roles throughout his life, including journalist, priest, husband and dad.

The Westboro Beach Community Association wrote a Letter to the Community on the Garden Sharing Network project they are running. With garden sharing, two people—a land owner and a gardener—agree to share a portion of the owner’s property in order to grow things, fruits, vegetables and more. The initiative hopes to connect people locally.

Our Homes section is back! We’ve got articles on utilizing outdoor spaces, on local business Hardy Mattress and Feather Inc., and on intensification and organization Walkable Ottawa. Read the latest on pages 13-23.

And that’s all the news that’s fit to print.

Happy spring, Kitchissippi.

Like this: Like Loading...