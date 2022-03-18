Local Summer Camps: Profiles

A Dovercourt outdoor camp. File photo.

Dovercourt Recreation Centre

Dear Campers

How have you been?

Guess what? February 2nd was a great day. First, registration began for summer camps and then, the groundhogs told us we’d have just 6 more weeks of winter!

We know it’s been another long year and we can’t wait to see you in the summer. You have all spent the year working hard at school and you’ve put up with virtual meets, lockdowns, and cohorting. You deserve a summer full of friendships and fun and we’ve been working hard all year to make sure we can bring you back safely to the magic of summer camp; it’s just around the corner now.

If you love to ride your bike in the summer, we have 9 full weeks of biking camp. If you love being in the outdoors and trying new things, check out Adventure Academy. And, of course, we know you’ll be most excited for our 2022 Theme Camps like Escape the Arcade and Wacky Wizardry.

In other big news, we are looking forward to the return of some of our favourites from before COVID, like Eco-Zoo with Little Ray’s Reptiles, and Magic Camp with magician extraordinaire, Ian Quick!

For those of you who are a bit older, we have some exciting programs geared toward young teens, like Fishing, Youth Zone, and White Water Rafting.

We hope that you are as excited as we are to come back to Dovercourt for another summer of adventure, play, and lifelong friendships.

See you soon,

~ Your Dovercourt Counselors

Elmwood – Summer Discovery Camps for Girls

Discover new challenges, make friends, and enjoy a range of fun, hands-on activities.

• Weekly from June 27 to August 26

• Ages 5-12

• Exciting new theme each week

Led by skilled and experienced counsellors, our camps have the perfect blend of learning, active play, and creative exploration, all within Elmwood’s beautiful and safe campus.

The weekly fee of $340 includes a delicious lunch, healthy snacks, and a cool camp T-shirt.

Learn more at camp.elmwood.ca

Ottawa School of Art – Creative Summer Day Camps

Let’s get inspired this Summer!

Established in 1879, the OSA has always maintained its mission to deliver top-quality arts education, making it the ideal summer camp for your children. Participating children and teens will embark on an exciting hands-on exploration of a variety of artistic mediums, themes and styles taught by professional artists.

So many camps to choose from! In our programmes children gain technical skills in

• Painting

• Drawing

• Printmaking

• Sculpture

• Cartooning

• Ceramics

Children ages 4-12 years

Students produce a wide variety of work in many disciplines, giving children the opportunity to use materials and processes that are not available in the home or school setting.

Teens ages 13-15 years

Youth focus their attention and develop patience in classes that are media specific, while individual lessons focus on different elements of art such as colour, line, form, perspective, and composition. Try cartooning, ceramics, darkroom photography, painting, or life drawing this summer!

Two locations are available for registration!

Downtown Campus: Byward Market 35 George Street, Ottawa, ON

(613) 241-7471 • info@artottawa.ca

Orleans Campus:

Shenkman Arts Centre: 245 Centrum blvd. Orléans, ON

(613) 580-2765 • osao.info@artottawa.ca artottawa.ca

Ottawa West Ball Hockey League (OWBHL)

Join Us this Spring for Our 26th Ball Hockey Season!

The OWBHL is a grass roots, non-profit ball hockey league that was started by parents to offer a fun, safe, inclusive and affordable recreational experience for kids in the Ottawa area. The league runs programming for children ages 5 to 17, including a Learn to Play Program, a Co-ed Division, and a Girls Division.

We are a play focused league. There are no practices! The goal is to get players out there running and having fun! The league runs out of arenas. When the ice moves out, we move in! The season runs from April until the end of June. Every player gets an OWBHL t-shirt that they keep at the end of the season.

We know playing with a friend can enhance the experience, be reassuring, and help families get to the rink. The OWBHL offers a buddy system to allow friends to be paired together. There is also a sibling discount to keep costs affordable for families, and early bird rates available until March 21, 2022.

The OWBHL is a member of the Ontario Ball Hockey Association. There are provincial opportunities in U13, U15 and U17 as well as with our Girls Division, for players interested in an additional challenge.Want to find out more? Check us out at http://www.owbhl.ca.

