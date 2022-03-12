Notre Dame High School Corner: Is it still okay to hope?

Notre Dame is back to a four classes per day system. Photo by Christine Barlow.

By Christian Henry

How many times have you heard “there’s light at the end of the tunnel” in the past two years? How many times have you said that line? Are you tired of it? I know I am.

After the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it sometimes feels criminal to have hope. There have been so many times where we all thought that the end was in sight; there were clearly brighter days ahead. However, with every little piece of hope came a bigger piece of doubt.

As the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year begins, there is a different feeling. We’re back to a four classes a day system, and everyone seems to be enjoying it. “School feels like school again”—a statement echoed by students and staff alike. The change in pace has been welcomed by all. It’s amazing how quickly the day seems to go by now. Three p.m. comes in the blink of an eye.

Many clubs are also resuming meetings in person. The student council has returned to in-person meetings, after a couple years of online meetings. Other clubs like video game club, art club, book club, yearbook, and others are all reaping the benefits of in-person meetings.

And, don’t forget sports! Sports are back! At Notre Dame, there is a culture of competition: our students love to play sports and compete against other schools. The senior girls’ volleyball season is underway, as well as senior boys’ basketball! Sports give our students an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment and athletic prowess.

Grade 12 students are certainly hoping and preparing for traditions like prom and graduation ceremonies to return. After two years of canceled proms and virtual graduations, it finally feels like these traditions are bound to return by June.

So, is it wrong to still have hope? I’d say the simple answer is no. There is so much to be hopeful about, especially at Notre Dame High School.

Like this: Like Loading...